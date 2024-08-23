Revenge of the Kennedys: RFK Jr. Takes a Flame Thrower to the Entire System

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s highly anticipated speech on Friday was much more than the third-party candidate bowing out of the race and endorsing Trump.

Kennedy laid waste to the deep state, big pharma, big food, the military-industrial complex, Democrat censorship, and how most, if not all, of these institutions may be working together for sinister reasons.

Kennedy apologized for taking the stage 40 minutes late and then immediately jumped into action.

"I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of 6 in 1960, and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution, of civil rights," Kennedy stated. "The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy. As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with."

That was the nicest thing Kennedy would say of his former party.

"It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big AG, and big money. When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an Independent."

Kennedy then spoke of how the Democratic Party and the mockingbird media mudpuppies unitedly turned on him to chase him out of the 2024 election.

After thanking the people who worked on his campaign, RFK Jr. took out his Zippo and went to work.

"Now, in an honest system, I believe that I would have won the election, in a system that my father and my uncles thrived in. A system with open debates with fair primaries... and with a truly independent media untainted by government propaganda and censorship, in a system of nonpartisan courts and election boards, everything would be different," Kennedy declared.

"I'm sorry to to say that while democracy may still be alive at the grassroots, it has become little more than a slogan for our political institutions, for our media, and for our government, and most sadly of all for me, the Democratic Party."

"In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it, lacking confidence in its candidate that, that its candidate could win in a fair election at the voting booth, the DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself."

He spoke of "DNC-aligned judges" whose job was to throw Kennedy and "other candidates off the ballot and to throw President Trump in jail."

Kennedy railed over what he called a "primary that was rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden" and the now infamous Trump-Biden debate, which he suggested was a "predictably bungled debate performance," which resulted in "the palace coup against President Biden." He then blamed "shadowy DNC operatives" for appointing Kamala Harris without a primary election.

He lashed out at Harris for going 35 days without an unscripted interview.

Kennedy then set his sights on Biden's censorship campaign.

When a US president colludes with or outright coerces media companies to censor political speech, it's an attack on our most sacred right of free expression and that's the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest. President Biden mocked Vladimir Putin's 88% landslide in the Russian elections, observing that Putin and his party controlled the Russian press, and that Putin prevented serious opponents from appearing on the ballot.

Kennedy attacked the mainstream media numerous times.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kennedy claims that CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC gave him only two live interviews during his 16-month campaign.

Here are a few more highlights of Kennedy's calm yet brutal beatdown:

"We're closer to the brink of nuclear exchange than at any time since 1962, and the neocons in the White House don't seem to care at all. Our moral authority and our economy are in shambles, and the war gave rise to the emergence of BRICS, which now threatens to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency. This is a first-class calamity for our country. Judging by her bellicose, belligerent speech last night in Chicago, we can assume that President Harris will be an enthusiastic advocate for this and other neocon military adventures. And President Trump says that he will reopen negotiations with President Putin and end the war overnight as soon as he becomes president."

Kennedy admitted that Trump asked Kennedy to "enlist in his administration," suggesting Kennedy would have a job, possibly with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as Kennedy suggested numerous times that health and chronic disease, especially regarding kids, was near and dear to his heart.

Kennedy claimed there were three causes that inspired him to run for president, leave the Democratic Party, and eventually align with Trump: censorship, the war in Ukraine, and what he called the "war on children."

"The military-industrial complex has provided us with a familiar comic-book justification like they do in every war. That this one is a noble effort to stop a supervillain, Vladimir Putin, from invading the Ukraine and then to thwart his Hitler-like march across Europe. In fact, tiny Ukraine is a proxy in a geopolitical struggle initiated by the ambitions of the U.S. neocons or American global hegemony. I'm not excusing Putin for invading Ukraine. He had other options. But the war is Russia's predictable response to the reckless neocon project of extending NATO to encircle Russia, a hostile act. The credulous media rarely explained to Americans that we unilaterally walked away from two intermediate nuclear weapons treaties with Russia and then put nuclear... Aegis missile systems in Romania and Poland."

"The Biden White House repeatedly spurned Russia's offer to settle this war peacefully. Ukraine war began in 2014 when U.S. agencies overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installed a handpicked pro-Western government that launched a deadly civil war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine.

"In 2019, America walked away from a peace treaty, the Minsk Agreement, that had been negotiated between Russia and Ukraine by European nations. And then, in April of 2022, we wanted the war. In April of 2022, President Biden sent Boris Johnson to Ukraine to force President Zelenskyy to tear up a peace agreement that he and the Russians had already signed, and the Russians were withdrawing troops in Kyiv and Donbas and Luhansk, and that peace agreement would have brought peace to the region and would have allow Donbas and Luhansk to remain part of Ukraine."

FACT-O-RAMA! I want to thank my pal Matt Margolis for the transcription of the speech!

Kennedy went on to discuss what he refers to as the "chronic disease epidemic" consuming the nation, hinting again that his place in a hopeful Trump administration would likely be in the healthcare end of the pool.

What have we learned?

RFK Jr. went scorched earth on two of the biggest bees in my personal bonnet: censorship and the military-industrial complex.

The man claimed he would "make America healthy again," and I believe him. I am always down to do anything to help kids, our next generation of anti-communists. I love that this was done less than 48 hours after the end of the DNC convention, all but ensuring a minor bump for Kamala Harris, whom RFK Jr. called out as a puppet of the military-industrial complex.

You can and should watch the speech below. Skip to the 42-minute mark where it begins.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Address to the Nation https://t.co/Wf4xt12GSX — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! Kennedy claimed that Ukraine has thus far lost 600,000 soldiers, and Russia has lost 100,000 since the war began, all for American profit.

The war on American tyranny took a grand turn today. More importantly, are you in the fight yet?

