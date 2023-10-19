The Morning Briefing: Biden's 'Hamas Helper' Trip to Israel Was an Embarrassing Disaster

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ydwyylla ignored the doubters and feverishly worked on making her dream of an all-xylophone production of “Guys and Dolls” come true.

Advertisement

Joe Biden’s record of making any situation demonstrably worse simply by showing up is still intact after his trip to Israel. As I said in yesterday’s Briefing, all of us on this side of the aisle knew that nothing good could come of President LOLEightyonebillion being in the midst of such a delicate situation and — boy howdy were we right. Trainwreck Joe’s progressive policy peddling blitz has undoubtedly made the world less safe.

That seems to be one of the only things that Biden is good at.

As is so often the case with Joe Biden, even when he does manage to get a few scripted words out without going off on a tangent about space dogs in a chocolate bath, he still doesn’t make any sense. Matt wrote about Biden’s justification for his insulting plan, and we’ll take a look at some of the more egregious nonsense from that:

For some reason, the president decided that he could insult Israel right to its face while in Tel Aviv because he asked the Israeli Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza civilians, “based on understanding that there will be inspections and aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas.” Biden argued that the aid is needed because the “vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas.” “Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well,” he said. “We mourn the loss of innocent Palestinian lives like the entire world.” But Biden wasn’t done. “Today, I’m also announcing $100 million in U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Advertisement

This is a popular myth among the terrorism apologists in the Democratic party. We’ll get to the “Palestinians” thing in a moment.

Biden is giving money to Gaza. No matter how many times the Democrats and other leftists around the world deny it, Gaza IS Hamas, and vice-versa. The people of Gaza have chosen Hamas to be in charge and that’s not really a casual hook up type of relationship that is easy to break off. There is no demarcation point where Gaza ends and Hamas begins. It’s a distinction that’s made by leftists to whip college kids into a frenzy and justify funneling funds to terrorists.

The history of humanitarian aid not getting where it’s intended to go in situations like this is a long, documented one. There are only two ways to look at Biden’s actions here: either he and his puppet masters are monumentally naive, or they’re intentionally giving Hamas an allowance. Matt says in his post that it “seems” as if Biden knows where the money will end up. Unfortunately, there are millions of gullible people who believe that this is a benevolent move on the part of the Biden administration. It’s a powerful public relations move. Anyone who doesn’t pity the poor Gazans is automatically a monster now.

What’s most galling about this charade is that the thoroughly awful human being who is unfortunately the chief executive of the United States of America stood amidst our allies and babbled on about what a tough time their attackers are having. “We mourn the loss of Palestinian lives like the entire world.” Really Democrats? That’s what you pumped Biden full of Ritalin and epinephrine to say to the Israelis?

Advertisement

Past the age of 10 or so, there’s not a lot of “innocence” in Gaza. And, as the headline of Rabbi Michael Barclay’s column from last weekend stated, “There Is No Such Thing As ‘Palestinians‘”.

As we’ve been discussing here for almost two weeks now, it is very easy to figure out who the good guys and the bad guys are in this conflict. The gray area that Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrats keep pretending exists is where more bombs are made, and more people who are actually innocent get killed.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Book of the Month Recommendation

Plenty of time left this month to read this important book!

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Everything Isn’t Awful

Me this week.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. In Praise of GOP Chaos

AS THEY SHOULD. A Liberal Jew and Conservative Catholic Walk Into a Bar

NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Ruthlessly Mocks Anthony Fauci

Google Thinks We’re ‘Dangerous’ for Calling Out Anti-Semitism

Advertisement

Another Benghazi in the Offing? U.S. Embassies Under Threat In Middle East and South America

New East Berlin Update. Not a Joke: DOJ Jails Twitter Troll for 2016 Election Memes

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Get Insurrection-y at Capitol Hill

Ugh. Biden Looking to Link Israel, Ukraine, and Border Security Funding in $100 Billion Package

Nikki Haley and Why the U.S. Can’t Ship Anti-Semitic Palestinians Here

Dems love terrorists. Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid That Will Likely Go to Hamas

The Holocaust 2.0 Is on the Horizon, and a Lot of Americans Are Okay With It

After This, Why Would Anyone Jewish Still Vote Democrat?

Matt, McCarthy, and Madison: What a Founding Father Might Say About the Speaker Fight

Boycotts and Burgers: McDonald’s Gets Grilled

Emory University Places Medical Professor on Leave for Anti-Semitic Statements

The Wages of Christian Disunity at the Battle of Kosovo II

Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Crypto Licensing Bill’ to Regulate Bitcoin in California

‘Pulp Fiction’ Director Quentin Tarantino Pays Visit to Israeli Military Base to ‘Boost Morale’ in War Against Hamas

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Academia Needs to Go Extinct

Sure, Pal. Biden Claims Israel Did Not ‘Push Back’ On His Decision to Send $100 Million to Gaza

Joe Biden Caught Lying During His Trip to Israel

DeSantis to Launch ‘Veterans for DeSantis’ Coalition

Take that, Gov. Soy Boy. California Gun Shops Now Seeing Increase in Sales

Advertisement

Cam&Co. 2A Activist of the Year Has A Message for Anti-Gunners

FL Judge Denies Woman Her 2A Rights Over Husbands Actions

Houston Hotel Cancels U.S. Campaign for Palestine Rights Conference

‘He is the Killer’: Joran van der Sloot Finally Confesses to Murdering Natalie Holloway

Did NYC Actually Try Something With the Migrant Shelters That Worked?

Victoria’s Secret Ditches the Woke to Stop Going Broke, Will Embrace ‘Sexy’ Again

Why Is Alleged Iranian Operative Ariane Tabatabai Still Working in the Pentagon?

Israeli Soldiers Thank Floyd Mayweather for Sending Supplies to Aid in War Against Hamas: ‘We Love You’

‘Amazing Thread’: Drew Holden Names & Shames Media Outlets That Rushed to Parrot Hamas Propaganda

Some Muslims Don’t Think the Biden Administration Is Taking Their Grief Into Consideration

A ‘Disheveled’ Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked ‘Terrified’)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Insanity Wrap: The Battle for the Soul of Disney Is On

Qatar’s Al Jazeera Falsely Blames Israel for Hospital Strike Despite Evidence, Own Video of Event

The U.S. Empire Is in Serious Danger of Overextending Itself

Biden Sends Long Range Missiles to Ukraine, Tempting a Russian Response

Advertisement

Speaker Hakeem Jeffries?

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Burt Young Dies: Academy Award Nominee For ‘Rocky’ Was 83

Yeah, we’re toast. AI chatbots can infer an alarming amount of info about you from your responses

Meet Pepper X: Guinness World Records’ New Hottest Pepper

Bee Me

Awkward Moment As Biden Plays 'Despacito' On Phone For Israeli Parliament https://t.co/SwcEwkpMu9 pic.twitter.com/XhFO6V3ZFn — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 18, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I picked a bad month to do Sober October.