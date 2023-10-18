Another Benghazi in the Offing? U.S. Embassies Under Threat In Middle East and South America

On Wednesday, the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires received a bomb threat. That followed less than a day after angry crowds gathered outside the U.S. embassies in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, screaming “Allahu akbar” and expressing rage over the bombing of a Gaza hospital by Israel that turned out to be the bombing of a hospital by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Now that America is back and the adults are firmly in charge and all that, is another Benghazi-style storming of an American embassy and massacre of American personnel in the offing? It could happen all too easily. After all, what would Old Joe Biden’s woke military or security forces do in the face of a genuine challenge?

Fox News reported Tuesday that “hundreds of protesters” assembled in front of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, enraged over reports that turned out to be false that Israel had bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza and killed at least five hundred people. Hours after the establishment media had carried the news of Israel’s alleged atrocity around the world, drawing condemnation from such wise heads as Justin Trudeau and Rashida Tlaib, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Israel had not hit the hospital at all. The jihadis themselves had done so: “An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli [Baptist] hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.”

The IDF’s explanation was greeted with a skepticism that the establishment media had never displayed toward the initial claim that Israel had bombed the hospital, but Hamas operatives had been caught talking about how the hospital (actually, just its parking lot) had been hit by a stray Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

All that, however, came out after the embassies were menaced on Tuesday night, although the bomb threat in Buenos Aires on Wednesday showed that the facts didn’t matter: once a thoroughly propagandized population is stirred up, it’s virtually impossible to stop it from swinging into action. The crowd grew so unruly in Beirut, reported Fox, that “tear gas was deployed near the embassy.” This was necessary because “protesters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at demonstrations, which caused a fire” near the embassy.

Meanwhile, in Kurecik, Turkey, an enraged mob tried to storm the U.S. military base. The crowds eventually dispersed this time, but if there is another false flag claim of an Israeli atrocity, and there certainly will be, the mobs are unlikely to be placated by Old Joe Biden’s gift of $100 million to Gaza, money which will almost certainly go for the jihad against Israel. Will our woke, propagandized, drag queen-filled military be able to stop enflamed protesters from breaking into one of our embassies and torturing and killing the people inside, as they did in Benghazi, Libya, on Hillary Clinton’s watch in 2012?

At this point, it’s hard to know what would happen in such an event. Would the security detail at an embassy under attack be too busy doing its nails and trying on new skirts to stop any rioters? Or after being filled with Marxist propaganda by the military brass, would it hate America so much that it would fling the embassy’s doors open wide to the demonstrators and help them ransack the place?

This is the absurd state of affairs at which we have arrived as OId Joe Biden nears the completion of the third year of his Potemkin presidency. And so the question must be asked yet again: is the Biden regime stupid, or evil? (Or is it both?)

Old Joe and his henchmen are busy these days issuing assurances and threats based on the assumption of an American military might that could turn out to be as phantasmagoric as Biden’s presidency itself. If you believe Old Joe is really the man in charge, you may believe that our embassies are safe and impregnable, and that no matter how massive and enraged the angry crowds outside get, the embassy personnel can sleep soundly. That, unfortunately, is an assumption out of the old America, the one to which the Biden regime has been putting the hatchet for nearly three years now.