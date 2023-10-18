Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid That Will Likely Go to Hamas

Joe Biden went to Israel on Wednesday in an obvious attempt to improve public perceptions of him and his administration after his appeasement of Iran led to the Hamas attack on Israel and the ongoing war.

Advertisement

For some reason, the president decided that he could insult Israel right to its face while in Tel Aviv because he asked the Israeli Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza civilians, “based on understanding that there will be inspections and aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas.”

Biden argued that the aid is needed because the “vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas.”

“Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well,” he said. “We mourn the loss of innocent Palestinian lives like the entire world.”

But Biden wasn’t done.

“Today, I’m also announcing $100 million in U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Biden announces "$100 million of new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank" pic.twitter.com/6S2p1c4Lo9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

By sending money to Gaza instead of actual humanitarian aid, Biden is essentially promising millions of dollars to Hamas, which controls Gaza. And the worst thing about it is that he seems to know that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

“Let me be clear, if Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people,” Biden said. “And it will end.”

But let’s trust them with millions of dollars first. Right? Does he not realize who controls Gaza? How is possible that we’re having this conversation now? Is Joe Biden crazy? Why are we going through this again?

Advertisement

Remember how the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion in Iranian assets with the condition that this money only be used for humanitarian purposes? How well did that work? In fact, last month, the president of Iran made it very clear that the Iranian government would decide how it would spend the money — unambiguously informing the world it had no intention of complying with the conditions that the Biden administration put forth. Why is Joe Biden putting Hamas in a position of trust?

About the only good thing from Biden’s visit is that he isn’t buying the fake story that Israel fired a missile at a Gaza hospital.

“Based on the information we’ve seen today that appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza,” Biden said. “The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during conflict. And I grieve — I truly grieve — for the families who were killed or wounded by this tragedy.”

But he’s about to send money to Hamas. Unbelievable.