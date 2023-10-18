Not a Joke: DOJ Jails Twitter Troll for 2016 Election Memes

The humorless hacks at the misnamed Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) just sentenced a man to seven months of prison for sharing memes about voting. Oh, in case you’re wondering, Joe and Hunter Biden are still not in jail and there will be no consequences for the intelligence experts and Big Tech censors who enforced the election-influencing lie that the Hunter Biden laptop was a fake.

The DOJ press release from Oct. 18 said, “Douglass Mackey, [sic] was sentenced today by United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to 7 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to interfere with potential voters’ right to vote in the 2016 election for the Office of the President of the United States.” Mackey was previously convicted of “Conspiracy Against Rights”. That sounds like a truly awful crime, but allow me to translate bureaucratic nonsense into plain English.

Mackey, who apparently opposed then-Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, posted memes on Twitter that the DOJ didn’t find funny. If only Joe and Hunter Biden had tweeted memes instead of engaging in international money laundering and other alleged crimes, perhaps they would be in jail, too, instead of being shielded and pampered in the White House.

The DOJ framed Mackey as a dark and sinister figure plotting to undermine the U.S. election system. But according to The Post Millennial, Mackey actually just shared memes from an anti-Hillary Clinton perspective. The memes that supposedly present a threat to democracy were fake ads claiming Hillary supporters could and should vote by text. The Post Millennial stated, “There was no evidence to suggest that any voter attempted to cast their ballot via text in response to Mackey’s meme.” But yet Mackey is still going to jail?

The DOJ:

As proven at trial, by 2016, Mackey had established an audience on Twitter with approximately 58,000 followers. A February 2016 analysis by the MIT Media Lab ranked Mackey as one of the most significant influencers of the then-upcoming presidential election. Between September 2016 and November 2016, Mackey conspired with other influential Twitter users and with members of private online groups to use social media platforms, including Twitter, to disseminate fraudulent messages that encouraged supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to “vote” via text message or social media which was legally invalid.

OH, THE HORROR!!!

Trending Politics’ Collin Rugg highlighted DOJ hypocrisy. “[Mackey’s] crime? Posting memes about Hillary, joking about being able to vote by phone, similar to how people vote on American Idol,” Rugg clarified. “A man posting memes influenced the 2016 election but 51 ‘intel experts’ lying about the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 did not,” he added.

JUST IN: Douglass Mackey has been sentenced to prison for sharing memes about Hillary Clinton & the 2016 election. His crime? Posting memes about Hillary, joking about being able to vote by phone, similar to how people vote on American Idol. Mackey will be spending the next… pic.twitter.com/mVWY6Kkr7O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

The Twitter Files showed that Twitter censored the Hunter Biden laptop scandal after FBI priming. In fact, the Facebook Files revealed the FBI “lied” to Facebook about the laptop. It is interesting that a Media Research Center poll found that media and Big Tech censorship of the Hunter Biden scandals had actually changed the results of the controversial 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor, since 4.6% of Biden’s total vote would not have voted for him had they known about the scandals censored by media and tech platforms. My point is that the DOJ isn’t concerned about powerful censors who truly influence elections. They’re concerned about a random Twitter user who shared memes.

All hail Dictator Biden, and expect the DOJ political hacks to come after you and me next. If memes are considered a “Conspiracy Against Rights,” no one is safe.