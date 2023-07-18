Biden Crime Family Had Over 20 Shell Companies Laundering Foreign Payments

According to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), the Biden family allegedly set up over 20 shell companies in an effort to launder millions of dollars paid by foreign entities.

Comer shared on Twitter that the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee examined Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from the Treasury and issued subpoenas to banks and individuals. From these records, it was discovered that the Biden family had formed these entities to accept, forward, and collect payments.

“We found all these shell companies that make absolutely no sense,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. “I don’t believe they have paid a penny of revenue, a penny of taxes on most of this… millions of dollars they received from our adversaries around the world.”

“But then the question is, what did they do to receive this money? How did they list that on their taxes? Is it a service they provided? As a capital investment? We don’t know.”

In the coming weeks and months, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee plan to begin the process of questioning business associates of the Biden family. Comer announced earlier in July that Devon Archer, a prominent associate of Hunter Biden, will be the initial individual to provide a deposition in order to uncover the intricate web of international business dealings orchestrated by the family.

Bartiromo also asked Comer if the committee has been able to identify “specific policy decisions that Joe Biden made as a reason to get paid,” citing as an example his cancellation of the Trump-era China Initiative that was designed to thwart Chinese intelligence gathering in the United States. “Was he paid for that decision?” she asked.

Comer pointed out that Biden had the president of the University of Pennsylvania advocate for that policy change, and the University of Pennsylvania, in turn, got tens of millions of dollars in anonymous Chinese donations.

“So I think that we’re now at the phase of the investigation where we’ve accumulated enough bank records to where we can ask these IRS employees specific subsequent questions and now bring the people in for depositions and say, ‘What triggered this wire transfer from China?’ ‘What triggered this wire transfer from Romania?’ and ‘Why did you launder it through all these shell companies?’ ‘Why didn’t they just send it directly to the Bidens?'” Comer said. “We’re going to be able to answer those questions publicly to where every American can see it.”