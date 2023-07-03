Democrats Will 'Rue the Day' They Weaponized Justice

“You will rue the day,” Sen. Mitch McConnell warned Democrats when they nuked the filibuster back in 2013. “You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.”

And they did. Republicans regained control of the Senate the following year, leaving Senate Democrats powerless to stop the GOP — which was particularly problematic for them during the Trump years. President Trump and Majority Leader McConnell transformed the judiciary with a historic number of judicial confirmations. Precedent set, precedent followed.

Later, in 2021, House Democrats stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) of their committee assignments. They were warned, again, that they were establishing a “dangerous” precedent whereby the “majority party can punish a member of the minority party by removing their committee assignments.” Sure enough, when Republicans took back the House, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) were all removed from their respective committees. Precedent set, precedent followed.

For sure, Democrats were livid when Republicans reciprocated, yet they never quite learned their lesson. Now they risk Republicans once again showing them that what’s good for the elephant is good for the donkey; Donald Trump is promising to “appoint a real special prosecutor to investigate every detail of the Biden crime family” if he’s put back in office. As he should.

Trump: When I get back in office I will appoint a real special prosecutor to investigate every detail of the Biden crime family 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kz2dSidfZM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2023

This is not the first time he’s made this promise, either.

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family,” Mr. Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., last month after being arraigned in Miami. “I will totally obliterate the Deep State.”

While it may seem as if Trump is seeking payback for being investigated and prosecuted, in reality, this is a much-needed counter-offensive to restore faith in our justice system. The Biden administration took the unprecedented step of indicting Donald Trump over the mishandling of classified documents, at the same time Joe Biden is under investigation for the same thing and is widely expected not to face any consequences.

Barack Obama notoriously politicized and weaponized the Justice Department against his political enemies, and Joe Biden decided to, as his campaign slogan suggests, “finish the job.”

There is no denying that the primary objective of these efforts against Trump is to prevent him from becoming president again. Meanwhile, the Justice Department that is going after him now, which is the same Justice Department that framed him with Russian collusion, is protecting Hunter Biden, and by extension, Joe Biden.

When you think about the smoking gun evidence of Hunter Biden’s influence-selling schemes — between the content on his laptop and the multimillion-dollar transactions that went through various Biden family shell companies that had nothing of actual value to sell, save for influence with Joe Biden — it becomes exceedingly difficult to argue that the Justice Department’s inaction is legitimate. The only explanation is that the Bidens are being protected.

So, I don’t see Trump’s promise as retaliatory: I see it as necessary. Equal justice under the law is an American value that is being eroded, and if there’s no course correction soon, it will be lost for good.