Pro-Palestinian Protesters Get Insurrection-y at Capitol Hill

A pro-Palestinian group of protesters stormed the Cannon House Office Building and staged a protest inside the Cannon Rotunda.

“U.S. Capitol Police say demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings and are working to clear the crowd. Police have already detained some individuals as chants of ‘ceasefire’ are echoing around the building,” reports Fox 5 DC. “There have been several protests around the D.C. area in recent days as the war between Israel and Hamas continues. Fencing went up overnight around parts of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned protest Wednesday against Israel’s war with Hamas.”

Video of the protest has been shared on social media.

The scene in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda on Capitol Hill as Hamas sympathizers chant under a banner calling for a “CEASEFIRE.” Of note, demonstrations are not allowed in congressional buildings, per Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/9RcCIjUzud — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 18, 2023

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol police sends alert for protestors inside the Cannon Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/MZl99QBBGZ — The General (@GeneralMCNews) October 18, 2023

VIDEO: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Capitol Police to arrest Gaza Protesters calling them insurrectionists. pic.twitter.com/CnNP0iLDuP — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) October 18, 2023

The group behind the protest calls itself Jewish Voice for Peace. According to a report from The Mirror, as many as 50 people were arrested. Banners bore slogans like “Jews say ceasefire now!” and “Ceasefire.”

“What we know from past Israeli state atrocities against Palestinians is that the bombs only stop once there is a sufficient mass outcry from the international community,” the group said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It’s on us to build that outcry — as fast as we possibly can.”

“We stand for justice and dignity for all people,” the group added. “The only way to ensure that for Palestinians is to demand a ceasefire now! END THE GENOCIDE ON GAZA.”

Images posted to X also show Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaking to the the crowd of protesters outside the National Mall.

.@NaomiAKlein, @RashidaTlaib, and @CoriBush speak to the crowd in DC, demanding a ceasefire now. @jvplive Our movement will stop the genocide. Our movement will end apartheid. Our movement will win freedom, equality, and safety for all. pic.twitter.com/kDQIRsYsB4 — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 18, 2023

Jewish Voice for Peace calls itself “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.”

“We’re organizing a grassroots, multiracial, cross-class, intergenerational movement of U.S. Jews into solidarity with Palestinian freedom struggle,” the group says on its website. “If you’ve been looking for a political home for Jews on the left in this perilous moment; if you’ve been wanting a Jewish community with justice at the center; if you’ve been looking to turn your rage and grief into meaningful, strategic action: Join us. You belong here.”

While arrests have been made, it remains to be seen whether these protesters will be dubbed insurrectionists by the mainstream media, even though they interrupted a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier in the day to confirm Joe Biden’s nominee for ambassador to Israel.

“The protesters began shouting during the opening statements of committee Chairman Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin and Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch before capitol police escorted them out of the hearing chambers and arrested them, according to a video recording from C-Span,” reports The Daily Caller. “The protesters, who began shouting within minutes of each other, demanded a ‘ceasefire’ from Israel and claimed that the terrorist attacks on the nation were Palestinians ‘fighting back’ against ‘Israeli genocide.'”

