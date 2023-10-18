NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Ruthlessly Mocks Anthony Fauci

The world of professional sports has no shortage of colorful characters, with some falling more toward the right than to the left, such as NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champ Aaron Rodgers. Over the course of the last several years, Rodgers has seemingly made it a life goal to hassle big pharma whenever he possibly can, a task that, as far as the professional football star is concerned, means taking every opportunity possible to rip Dr. Anthony Fauci a new one.

It’s a hard job, but somebody has to do it, right?

According to a report published by The Blaze, Fauci, who previously served as the head honcho for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was one of the big dogs on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, found himself once again on the bad side of a massive blitz from Rodgers.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where Rodgers has served up a piping hot platter of amazing newsworthy clips and sound bites, show host McAfee, a former pro football player himself, made a comment about how quickly Rodgers bounced back from a recent Achilles injury, stating that his doing so “defies science.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, was where Rodgers saw an open door of opportunity.

“That’s what they’re saying about you,” McAfee told the quarterback. “[Commentator] Shannon Sharpe said this morning—” the host continued until Rodgers interrupted.

“It’s like we learned, if science is Dr. Fauci, you’re d*** right I’m defying science,” the quarterback responded.

“That’s on me!” McAfee quickly retorted through a hearty bout of laughter.

“You set yourself up for that one!” Rodgers said to McAfee.

“Fauci’s just sitting at home, reminiscing about his terrible opening pitch,” McAfee continued during the program.

The comment from Rodgers was a reference to 2021 when Fauci, a true narcissist to the core, stated that if anyone attacked him and his suggestions for how to handle COVID-19, it was an attack on science itself. The hubris of this fellow knows absolutely no bounds, folks. You have to be a real piece of work to have the gumption to literally refer to yourself as science.

“I represent science,” the doctor said during an interview with CBS.

“It’s very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science,” Fauci later said during a chat with host Chuck Todd on MSNBC.

Here’s more from The Blaze:

Fauci claimed at the time that while Republicans’ goal was to attack mainstream science and that they attached his name to their statements to put a recognizable face on their target. As such, they were attacking him, a person who represents the government’s position on science, which he believed was the correct position. Rogers also recently referred to fellow NFL player Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” after Kelce appeared in a 2023 Pfizer commercial. The ad endorsed the idea of getting both a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. The New York Jets star later challenged Kelce to a debate on vaccines where Rodgers would be paired with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kelce would be backed by Dr. Fauci. Kelce responded by referring to Rodgers as being part of the “Johnson & Johnson family,” as the New York Jets are owned by an heir of the Johnson & Johnson company, Woody Johnson.

Rodgers is a character, isn’t he? Pro football wouldn’t be the same without him stirring up some controversy now and again. The sport has, unfortunately, been infected with modern-day wokeness, so it’s in desperate need of brave men like Rodgers to help balance things out by providing a different perspective on hot-button topics of the day.