Speaker Hakeem Jeffries?

The House GOP is a joke. I hate to say it, but it’s true.

And unfortunately, if the future of our nation wasn’t so dangerously at risk of being undermined by the extremists that control the Democratic Party, I’d say that the GOP doesn’t deserve to have a Republican speaker despite having a majority in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) not only lost the second round of the House Speaker election, but he had one fewer vote in favor of him than in the first round. The Republican holdouts know what’s at stake here, and it’s not their own elections. No one is going to lose reelection over a House speaker vote.

Meanwhile, Democrats are sitting back, laughing at Republicans and their dysfunction. Can you blame them?

In fact, when nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the speakership, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) suggested that since Republicans can’t find a compromise candidate, Democrats should lead the House because they’re united behind Jeffries.

“While the Republican candidate for speaker is making late night backroom deals to secure the gavel, Leader Jeffries has once again extended the hand of bipartisanship for a path forward. One thing was very clear yesterday. The vote total … 212 to 200. The people’s House has spoken and Leader Jeffries has the support to be speaker that this country needs,” Aguilar claimed.

Aguilar continued with various jabs against Jim Jordan and the House Republicans before making a legitimate point. “If we don’t see a speaker elected in this round, there’s going to be another candidate and another internal Republican Conference vote and a secret ballot and the country can’t afford more delays and more chaos,” he said. “Fifteen days should be enough.”

It ought to be.

“House Democrats are united on this path forward,” Aguilar continued. “We’re united behind Hakeem Jeffries, united to put people over politics, and united to lower costs, create better paying jobs, build safer communities, and defend democracy. And once again, we’re coming together to achieve this common goal and that is to make Hakeem Jeffries Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

“Hakeem Jeffries has done what we haven’t seen from the other side of the aisle, and that is to keep a caucus united,” he continued. “When extreme MAGA Republicans vowed to send our country into a devastating default, it was leader Jeffries, who led House Democrats to reject the extremism and keep the government open.”

Aguilar added, “we have the vote totals to back that up. It has been leader Jeffries and House Democrats who’ve shown a willingness and a conviction to keep our promise to deliver for American families. And it will be Hakeem Jeffries, who will move our body and our country forward on a bipartisan path.”

Make no mistake about it; Democrats don’t care about bipartisanship or reaching across the aisle. We certainly know they don’t care about making communities safer. They care about their radical agenda, plain and simple, but a divided GOP gives the Democrats the opportunity to pretend to be the adults in the room, and the staunch unity of the Democrats behind Jeffries makes the division of the House GOP look even more ridiculous and sends a message to the voters as to which party can at least get things done.

The Republican holdouts must understand that the longer this continues, the better Democrats look. Whatever it is they are after, the ideological differences they have with Jordan aren’t nearly as bad as a House controlled by the radical left. A vote against the Republican candidate for speaker is a de facto vote for Hakeem Jeffries. At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me if Jeffries does manage to become speaker.