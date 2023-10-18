Google Thinks We're 'Dangerous' for Calling Out Anti-Semitism

Last week, PJ Media columnist J. Christian Adams wrote an article here titled “Meet the Harvard Law Students Defending Hamas.” It began with this:

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame.” So says a letter signed by 34 student organizations at Harvard in the hours following the Hamas slaughter of innocents in Israel. “The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, called on bar associations to thoroughly scrutinize students who signed the letter that “excuses the wholesale slaughter of innocents and literally shifts blame to Israel,” noting that they “exhibit a lack of character and fitness to practice law.” He then went on to highlight the public biographies of the leaders of these groups at Harvard Law.

So what did Google do? It demonetized the article so that we can’t derive any revenue from it. They claim it was “dangerous” and “derogatory” and ensured we would take a financial loss because we still have to pay our writers when they do this to us, which is increasingly common.

Google offers no reasons for its claim that the article was dangerous. They just expect us to shut up and take it — and stop writing about topics that go against The Narrative. (Other topics that often get us demonetized are climate change, COVID-19, and transgenderism — they all end up in the “dangerous” or “disinformation” categories, and we lose money.) Are they demonetizing pro-Hamas sites that are celebrating the attacks on Israel? I’m not going to hold my breath.

Since the story broke, we’ve seen a flood of real-world consequences directed at anti-semitic students across the U.S. A Berkeley law professor penned a column at The Wall Street Journal urging employers not to hire his anti-semitic students. At Stanford University, a professor was actually removed from the classroom for calling Jewish students “colonizers” and downplaying the Holocaust. An Emory University professor was placed on leave for anti-semitic statements. A top law firm rescinded offers to anti-semitic law students who signed the letter.

The Left’s anti-semitism is a serious problem, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Gwendolyn Sims noted that a terror-linked pro-Palestinian group is active on over 200 U.S. college campuses. And that’s just one group, the tip of the iceberg of anti-semitism poking out from the higher-education sewer.

And Google wants us to shut up about it.

I have news for Google: We refuse to back down. They can go pound sand.

We stand with our Jewish friends, among whom are several regular writers here at PJ Media and many of our readers. I received an email last night from an American reader stranded in Israel asking where she could go for help. I was able to connect her with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office to see if her family can get a spot on one of his rescue missions out of Israel.

