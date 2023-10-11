SHAMEFUL: This Pro-Palestinian Terror-Linked Organization Is Active on Over 200 U.S. College Campuses

In light of this weekend’s horrific terrorist attacks on Israel by Palestinian members of Hamas, it seems reasonable to investigate one of the pro-Palestinian groups who publicly celebrated the atrocity across college campuses. It seems reasonable, too, to question why our colleges and universities are harboring groups that celebrate the decapitation of innocent Israeli babies, the brutal rape of Israeli women, and the cold-blooded slaughter of hundreds of young concert-goers, and that publicly support the total annihilation of Israel.

According to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), one of the most egregious and anti-Semitic Palestinian student groups is the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). SJP is currently active on over 200 campuses across the United States. Is your alma mater among them?

Schools with active SJP campus clubs include at least the following, and thanks to X (formerly Twitter), I included links to some SJP clubs’ disgusting reactions to Palestine’s vicious and barbaric attack on Israel:

American University, Bowdoin College, Brandeis University, Brooklyn Law School, Butler University, California State University Sacramento, California State University Fullerton, California State University Northridge, Chaffey College, Chapman University, Claremont McKenna College, Cleveland State University, College of William & Mary, Columbia University, Cornell University, CUNY-Brooklyn, Denison University, Emory University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Florida State University, George Mason University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Grinnell College, Harvard University, Hunter College, Irvine Valley College, John Jay College, Kalamazoo College, Lewis University, Loyola University in Chicago, Marquette University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Miami University Ohio, Moorpark College, New York University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Nova Southeastern University, The Ohio State University, Penn State University, Purdue University, Rice University, Rollins College, Rutgers University, Toronto Metropolitan University, Stanford University, SUNY Stony Brook, Swarthmore College, Temple University, Tufts University, Union Theological Seminary, University at Buffalo, University of Akron, University of California Berkeley, University of Alabama Birmingham, University of Chicago, University of California Davis, University of California Irvine, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Riverside, University of California San Diego, University of California Santa Barbara, University of Cincinnati, University of Connecticut, University of Ilinois, University of Louisville, University of Mary Washington, University of Massachusetts Lowell, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, University of Missouri Kansas City, University of North Carolina, University of Oregon, University of South Florida, University of the District of Columbia (UDC), University of Texas Austin, University of Texas San Antonio, University of Virginia, University of Wisconsin Madison, Vanderbilt University, Vassar College, Wayne State University, Youngstown State University

Obviously, SJP is national in scope. So what is National SJP, and what does it stand for? “National SJP, which plays a central and influential role among campus SJP branches, receives support from other radical groups…which maintain close ties to Palestinian terror groups,” found JCPA in its “Students for Justice for Palestine Unmasked” paper. “National SJP also glorifies and extols terrorists and terror organizations across its social media networks.” Gee, that sounds like something that should be on our campuses, amirite?

On its website, National SJP claims to “promote an agenda grounded in freedom, solidarity, equality, safety, and historical justice” and to “elevate the student movement for Palestinian liberation to a higher level of political engagement.” They “fight for Palestinian liberation…from Palestine to the Rio Grande” because they “believe the struggle for a free Palestine is also the struggle for Black liberation, gender and sexual freedom, and a livable and sustainable planet. All pursuits for freedom, justice, and equality are materially connected and require us to struggle against state violence, colonialism, capitalism, and imperialism, in all of their forms.”

Ah, now it makes sense. Notice all the virtue-signaling woke language? They’re so woke they even refer to North America as “Turtle Island,” as it was supposedly named by so-called “indigenous people.” SJP is nothing more than an anti-Semitic Hamas-connected leftist activist group being used to further the destruction of Israel by Muslim terrorists. Sadly, these useful SJW idiots students are being used — and used is exactly the right word — to fight for the freedom of murderous terrorists. But their language isn’t the only clue to who they really are; who National SJP is associated with is also a bright red flag.

Here’s a sampling of just some of the known terror-connected partners, allies, and associates of National SJP. Some are too vile to link to, so your preferred search engine can be your friend here: Addameer, Al-Haq, American Muslims for Palestine (AMS), the BDS National Committee (BNC), the Boycott National Committee (BNC), CodePink, the Committee to Defend the Holy Land Five, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine (PNIF), the Defense for Children International – Palestine, The Electronic Intifada, Free Gaza, the Interfaith Peacebuilders (IFPB), the International Solidarity Movement, the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), the Laylac Center, the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA), the Northern Islamic Movement, the Palestine Liberation Front (PLF), the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Popular Front – General Command (PFLP-GC), the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC), U.S. Social Forum, and WeDivest.

Every group listed above is either a known terror organization itself or tied in some manner to Palestinian or Islamic terror organizations. Many have direct ties to U.S.-designated terror organizations. They each have the complete destruction of the state of Israel as a strategic goal. So tell me, how is it not ill-advised for our American colleges and universities to harbor or promote such hate, even under the banner of free speech? How is SJP’s support for Hamas terrorists any different from supporting ISIS, Hizballah, or the Nazis? It’s not.

SJP’s activism doesn’t end with posts on social media. Thursday, Oct. 12, they’re calling for a national “Day of Resistance” on all campuses.

Moral depravity: National Students for Justice in Palestine calls for "day of resistance": "On the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war, the resistance in Gaza launched a surprise operation against the Zionist enemy which disrupted the very foundation of Zionist settler society. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XchE1yhjKl — Jake 🇺🇸 (@omni_american) October 11, 2023

Is reveling in the death of innocent people really what our colleges and universities want to promote under the guise of freedom of speech? I think not. Alumni, contact your school’s president and demand that they get rid of this vile group from campus before the “Day of Resistance,” effective immediately, or you won’t send one more dime during the next donation cycle or ever. Parents, get your college kids on the phone stat. Convince your kids to get out of these groups by talking with them, not to them; they need to hear the truth about their new “friends” who celebrate decapitating babies and brutally raping women and girls. Get them to see that next time it could be them running for their lives at a peace concert.