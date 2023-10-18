Boycotts and Burgers: McDonald's Gets Grilled

Usually, when you think about a burger war, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s come to mind. Not in this case. McDonald’s found itself under fire for providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

What’s interesting is that there are other McDonald’s restaurants that have voiced their support of Gaza and the Palestinians, yet the voice you hear above all others is that of the left. It really isn’t that surprising. It’s just another example of the paradoxical projecting of that group.

Liberals want everyone to believe that they are for equality and justice. In reality, they are only for those ideals when you are in agreement with them. Liberals want you to believe that they are peace seekers, yet what group burns, loots, and destroys? In this case, one McDonald’s restaurant located in Lebanon has already been destroyed in “retaliation” for this distribution of food, and right on cue, the radicals on the left are calling for a boycott of the chain worldwide.

Last Thursday, the New York Post reported that McDonald’s Israel had handed out 12,000 meals to IDF soldiers and Israeli residents. This was confirmed on the official McDonald’s Israel’s Instagram page, which has since, to avoid harassment, been made private.

The straightforward post read that the restaurant chain had, “donated and continues to donate tens of thousands of meals to IDF units, the police, hospitals, residents around the Strip, and all rescue forces. We continue donating thousands of meals daily to our forces across the country. In addition to a 50% discount to soldiers and security forces who come to our branches.”

McDonald’s Israel also posted that it had opened five restaurants for the sole purpose of attempting to provide 4,000 meals each day to the IDF and local citizens.

McDonald’s Pakistan was quick to point out that McDonald’s in Israel was acting independently and that it was in no way affiliated with McDonald’s in other countries. In a social media post, McDonald’s Pakistan stated:

McDonald’s Oman joined in:



Al Maousherji Catering Company, McDonald’s Kuwait, issued a statement of its own:

Statement from Al Maousherji Catering Company – McDonald’s Kuwait pic.twitter.com/sQyiwgeLjI — McDonalds Kuwait (@McDonaldsKuwait) October 14, 2023

Naila Ayad, an unrelenting supporter of Palestine, posted this looking for a global boycott of McDonald’s:

Boycott calls for the McDonald's restaurant chain after its clear and explicit support for the occupation army! pic.twitter.com/6GkYXSauLt — Naila Ayad🇵🇸 (@Naila_Ayad) October 16, 2023

So an independent licensee in Israel supports its country, and the radical left hates it. However, the left fully understands the Arab and Muslim counterparts supporting Palestine. The liberal response is, “Let’s destroy a restaurant in Lebanon and call for a global boycott.”

Personally, I’m not a fan of McDonald’s. I believe the last time I ate anything there was in 2007, and all I had was a breakfast burrito. Still, I may stop in and grab some food just to do my part to refute the left’s stupidity. I remember the so-called “boycott” of Chick-fil-A, which resulted in long lines and soaring sales. The same thing may occur with McDonald’s.

After all, we do deserve a break today, especially from the left’s rhetoric. If eating some fries can frustrate the left, I’m in.