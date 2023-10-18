'Pulp Fiction' Director Quentin Tarantino Pays Visit to Israeli Military Base to 'Boost Morale' in War Against Hamas

In my opinion, one of the greatest modern directors in the film industry is without a doubt Quentin Tarantino. Nobody, and I mean nobody, knows how to write dialogue like this guy does. The only other writer who could, Elmore Leonard, is no longer with us. Tarantino wrote and directed “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Inglorious Basterds,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and the list goes on.

And if that wasn’t enough to immediately earn the guy a stack of cool points, he goes and pays a visit to a military base located in Israel to “boost morale” among troops in their battle against the evil terrorists in Hamas. The dude is a total legend. You know a lot of his contemporaries in Hollywood are going to be super ticked off to find out he’s backing the Jewish nation instead of Palestine. That just makes me love this move even more.

According to Breitbart, pictures of Tarantino were published on the Israel War Room account on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 13, featuring him posing with members of the Israeli Defense Force in front of a helicopter.

“Breaking: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF [Israel Defense Forces] morale,” the War Room account stated in a post.

#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale pic.twitter.com/Vso6IgQlWa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

Another batch of photos were posted by a nonprofit group called Stand With Us.

“A bright moment during a dark time: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino showed his solidarity with the Israeli people by making a surprise visit to southern Israel, which has been completely devastated by Hamas’ ongoing terror war. There, he toured military bases and mingled with soldiers and residents, igniting a social media frenzy of selfies and videos. What a beautiful way to show support,” the group went on to say in the caption of its Instagram post.

Tarantino is actually a resident of Israel, having called the city of Tel Aviv his home for quite a bit now after marrying Israeli singer Daniella Pick in 2018. He met Pick in Israel back in 2009.

“I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here,” Tarantino remarked about living in Tel Aviv.

Here’s more from the Breitbart report:

Tarantino said that he set up a home in Tel Aviv in 2019 and expected to split his time between Israel and Los Angeles, but when the pandemic shut the world down, he just never left Tel Aviv. In 2021, Tarantino experienced his first Hamas rocket attack, and quipped that his Israeli friends told him he was now an “official Israeli.”

How cool is it that Tarantino would take time to boost the morale of the IDF in this extremely intense and terrifying time for the country? Wouldn’t it be nice if others would pull their heads from the sand, actually examine the situation in the Middle East, and make an informed decision about who they should be backing in this conflict?

You don’t have to agree with everything the Israeli government does in order to stand up against the madness that has engulfed that region of the world thanks to radical ideology. Kidnapping people is wrong. Duh. Murder is wrong. Also “duh.” Raping and beheading hostages is very wrong. You get where I’m going with this.

At the end of the day, we should pray that Israel remains safe and that Palestinians grow tired of Hamas treating them as human shields and cast off their oppressors.