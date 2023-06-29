The Morning Briefing: How Many Impaired Democrats Does It Take to Destroy a Republic?

Top O’ the Briefing

You know, I thought it was bad enough when Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House of Representatives off and on for so long. Listening to Granny Boxwine drunkenly mumble through her Franzia haze while knowing that she was the third most powerful person in the country was always unnerving.

Well, as we have all acknowledged many times, there’s always something or someone worse waiting around the corner when it comes to the Democrats.

Now, the two most powerful people in the United States are — on their best days — far more incoherent than Pelosi on her worst. And Pelosi is still hanging around like an out of work in-law.

Joe Biden, the confused face of the cabal that’s acting as President of the United States of America, is markedly worse with each public appearance. His last few on-camera struggles with mental functionality and the English language should be enough to put DOCTOR Cruella de Biden behind bars for elder abuse.

Catherine wrote about Biden saying that Vladimir Putin “is clearly losing the war in Iraq.” That would be the same Iraq where he repeatedly and mistakenly insists that his son Beau died. Every time he mentions Iraq he’s getting something wrong. Not to worry, as Catherine noted, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media dutifully covered for the Babbler-in-Chief:

Fortunately, we have a stellar press that is totally objective and not at all committed to shielding a Democrat president no matter what, right? Wrong. Multiple outlets carefully edited out or ignored Biden’s gaffe when writing about his quote, pretending it never happened. Reuters, for instance, simply reported Biden’s comments as if he had said Ukraine instead of Iraq:

Here’s another Biden word barf from our colleagues at Twitchy:

BIDEN: "Less than a y—a guy driving a truck hit a b—anyway—knocked down a whole bridge and—the whole block—four lanes of the highway!" pic.twitter.com/FAVVUO6rXO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2023

The recurring feature of Biden’s latest embarrassing stumbles is not that he loses his train of thought, it’s that he never has one to begin with. He’s already completely lost when he begins speaking, like in this clip that Kevin wrote about the other day. He starts off by saying, “I was just thanking a…a…the…anyway.”

Matt covered Tucker Carlson’s recent remarks about Biden’s condition:

“In a year or two, he will be gone completely, and there will be no hiding it,” Carlson said. “At that point, the Democratic Party will face a succession problem.”

I’d say he’s already gone. I’m absolutely stunned that the Democrats let him announce that he’s running again. They used to be better at playing the long game. That succession problem is going to happen. Like so many, Carlson says that Gavin Newsom is going to save the day. And, like everyone who says that, he just glosses over how they’re supposed to get Kamala Harris out of the way. I remain skeptical that the party that’s all-in on diversity politics is going to kick its “historic first” Black and female vice-president to the curb so a lily white guy from her home state can waltz in and save the day. Yes, I’ve heard the “promise Harris a SCOTUS gig” theory. That’s a real stretch. It’s like leaving everything up to the sudden appearance of leprechauns.

Of course, Biden isn’t the only impaired Democrat mucking up the Republic. Over in the Senate, their whisper thin majority is being held together by a total disregard for the health of John Fetterman and Dianne Feinstein, both of whom took extended leaves of absence for suspicious health reasons. It’s a very ragtag band of misfits that’s presiding over the demise of the United States.

Yeah, we really have to find a way to destroy all of the Magic Mail-In Ballot machines.

On a lighter note, I have an announcement. I’ve begun compiling all of the Sine Qua Non Sequitur second lines to publish in a short book. It won’t be just the lines; I’ll write some extra stuff and make it fun. I wasn’t sure when I began doing them. It looks like the idea started taking form right at the beginning of 2021. I always talk about people having been broken by Trump. More than a few of my friends and colleagues have said that this might be evidence that Biden broke me.

Thankfully, I’m funnier, weirder, and more entertaining when I’m a little broken.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Biden Announces By 2025 All Wildfires Must Be Electric https://t.co/lmgbfpIzO7 pic.twitter.com/69IwE037xR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 28, 2023

