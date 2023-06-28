WATCH: Cricketer Carries Climate Protester Off the Field

Over in Europe, we’ve seen climate protesters engage in ridiculous and destructive behavior to get their message across. These misguided zealots have glued themselves to the floor of venues and attempted to deface or destroy priceless pieces of art and landmarks in order to try to convince Europeans to plunge headlong even more quickly into “green energy” chaos.

A trio of protesters tried to invade the field at the Ashes Test, a cricket tournament between England and Australia, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday.

“The first morning of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s was briefly disrupted by two climate change protesters from the activist group Just Stop Oil, who invaded the pitch carrying orange powder paint but were prevented from reaching the strip by players and security staff,” reports ESPNcricinfo.

Two players stopped one of the protesters, while wicketkeeper (sorry, these cricket terms are so foreign to me) Jonny Bairstow actually picked up the second protester and carried him off the field.

“The 33-year-old was applauded and cheered when he dumped one protester over the boundary,” reports GB News.

“The activists were booed by the 32,000 spectators crammed into Lord’s to watch England take on Australia,” the GB News report continues.

Check it out, and pay close attention to the boos from the crowd.

A third protester tried to join in the, umm, fun, but security stopped him or her.

“Following the earlier pitch incursion, three people have been arrested for aggravated trespassing and taken into police custody and it is now a Metropolitan Police matter,” read a statement from Marylebone Cricket Club, the organization sponsoring the match.

It’s not the first time Just Stop Oil has tried to interfere with cricket matches, and it’s not the first time Bairstow has made his feelings known. In 2021, he collided with a Just Stop Oil protester, who got two months in jail for his antics. Earlier this month, a group of activists slowed down the team bus on its way to a match. At the time, Bairstow posted an Instagram story with the caption, “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”

For their part, Just Stop Oil released a statement that was pretty much what you expect from the climate crazies.

Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in? We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is [sic] at risk. It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us “what did we do?” to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.

When the children of Just Stop Oil clowns — bless their hearts — ask, “What did you do?” all they’ll be able to reply with is “childish stunts.” Meanwhile, good for Bairstow and his teammates for taking care of the problem this time.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear cricket uniforms.