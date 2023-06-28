Joe Biden: Putin ‘Is Losing the War’… ‘in Iraq’?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might be winning the war in Ukraine, but never fear — our esteemed President Joe Biden emerged from his basement to assure us that Putin is “losing the war in Iraq.” Such a huge relief.

Don’t worry, it’s no doubt a perfectly normal little gaffe, such as any deteriorating dementia patient might make. And the media is already carefully cutting or justifying the quote to pretend Biden didn’t slip up, or that he just made a tiny mistake. Too bad he said it live on CNN.

Biden: Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/c8FdGzrAtG — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2023

Asked if Putin seemed weakened by the quickly-ended Wagner Group rebellion in Russia, Biden responded with his typical slurred accents, “It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq, he’s losing the war at home, and he has, uh, become a bit of a pariah around the world, uh — it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union, it’s Japan, it’s, you know, it’s forty nations.” Thank goodness, as all the leftists on Twitter are saying, that we have Joe Biden in the White House now instead of Donald Trump. He’s so clearly capable of handling multiple domestic and international crises.

Fortunately, we have a stellar press that is totally objective and not at all committed to shielding a Democrat president no matter what, right? Wrong. Multiple outlets carefully edited out or ignored Biden’s gaffe when writing about his quote, pretending it never happened. Reuters, for instance, simply reported Biden’s comments as if he had said Ukraine instead of Iraq:

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House prior to departing on a trip to Chicago, said Putin was clearly losing the war in Ukraine and “he’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”

Except Biden didn’t say Putin was losing the war in Ukraine. I guess Reuters figured it should report the president’s probable intention instead of his words. Because that’s journalism. Reuters certainly wasn’t the only outlet to cover for Biden, though — here’s USA Today running interference for Joe:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Ukraine and has become “a bit of a pariah around the world,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

While Bloomberg did post the clip including Biden’s mistake, its headline and video description did not acknowledge the mistake. “Biden Says Putin Is Weaker After Wagner Mutiny,” Bloomberg trumpeted. “President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaker after last weekend’s stunning mercenary revolt, but it’s unclear how much his grip on power has slipped. Biden spoke to reporters at the White House.” If Donald Trump had made such an embarrassing mistake on TV, would Bloomberg have treated him just as seriously?

CNN did admit the slip-up, but only in passing, totally different from how they always rip apart Donald Trump:

“It’s hard to tell but he’s clearly losing the war,” Biden told reporters on the White House South Lawn, mistakenly referring to the war in Iraq instead of Ukraine.

Joe Biden is becoming more senile by the day — he’s not fit to run the country during such dangerous times. Unfortunately, he’s got not only the government but also the media behind him to carry on the charade that he’s perfectly fine and everything is normal.