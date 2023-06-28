BREAKING: Madonna Found Unresponsive, Hospitalized in ICU for Days

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that pop icon Madonna was found unresponsive at a residence on Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was intubated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Madonna’s long-time manager, Guy Oseary, posted Wednesday on Instagram that she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection and spent several days in the ICU. She is still in the hospital but is no longer in the ICU.

Oseary stated that Madonna’s upcoming tour — and any other plans — will be put on ice for now.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary informed the legendary singer’s fans. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Madonna, who is from Bay City, MI, has sold more albums — over 300 million — than any other woman in music history.

The “Like a Virgin” singer had 53 gigs on the books throughout North America and Europe. The tour was expected to start in Vancouver on July 15. Oseary didn’t say whether or not all the shows would be postponed.

“She is still under medical care,” Oseary continued. “A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna, who is 64 a mother of six children, was expected to begin the European portion of her tour on October 14 and return almost two months later to North America on December 13. The tour was expected to wrap up on January 30th, 2024.

Madonna released a photo book called Sex in 1992 that showed her sucking toes and participating in threesomes.

Stars such as Isabella Rossellini, Naomi Campbell, and rap flop Vanilla Ice — who was dating Madonna at the time — also appeared in the tome.

VOGUE-O-RAMA! Madonna’s 10-year-old twins — Estere and Stella — recently “graduated” from their elementary school.

According to Billboard Boxscore, “Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and sold 11.7 million tickets across 575 shows,” making her the highest-selling musical female act in history.

The upcoming “Celebration Tour” was expected to last roughly six months and had 84 performances scheduled. It was to be her first tour since her Madame X Tour, which ended in 2020.

Madonna was said to be “strenuously rehearsing” for her upcoming tour when she was hospitalized.

The tour is still expected to take place but no new show dates have been announced.