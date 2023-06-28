NYT Confirms Whistleblower Claim About Hunter Biden Investigation. There's Just One Problem...

Last week, we learned from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley that U.S. Attorney David Weiss told multiple witnesses that the DOJ had instructed him not to pursue charges against Hunter Biden in California and Washington, D.C., even though Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland had insisted publicly that Weiss had complete authority in his investigation.

Shapley’s claims have been confirmed by the New York Times.

“But in mid-2022, Mr. Weiss reached out to the top federal prosecutor in Washington, Matthew Graves, to ask his office to pursue charges and was rebuffed, according to Mr. Shapley’s testimony,” the New York Times reported on Tuesday. “A similar request to prosecutors in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, was also rejected, Mr. Shapley testified. A second former I.R.S. official, who has not been identified, told House Republicans the same story. That episode was confirmed independently to The New York Times by a person with knowledge of the situation.”

Merrick Garland has publicly denied any interference in the investigation. “As I said at the outset, Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump as the U.S. attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland claimed last week. “He was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own behalf.”

Shapley had named six witnesses who could corroborate that Weiss admitted he lacked full authority to charge Hunter Biden, but the New York Times report is the first independent confirmation of the claims.

Great, right? The New York Times has revealed that the allegations are, in fact, true. This means the media is actually doing its job and informing the American people.

Or does it?

There’s just one problem. The New York Times’s confirmation of the whistleblower accusation was buried in the report. Literally. The paper doesn’t even mention the confirmation until the 21st paragraph of the article. The paper verified that Garland interfered with the investigation, which means that if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is true to his word, impeachment proceedings against Garland will begin soon. That’s a pretty big deal. But, what should have been the lede was buried deep down in the article.

Congratulation, NYT, you’ve done it again.

