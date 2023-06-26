McCarthy Sets Date for Possible Impeachment Hearings Against Merrick Garland

On Sunday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated that the House GOP could initiate an impeachment inquiry against scandal-plagued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The inquiry is predicated on whether IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary A. Shapley Jr.’s claim — that U.S. Attorney David Weiss wanted to appoint a special counsel for the Department of Justice’s investigation into Hunter Biden — proves to be accurate.

“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities,” McCarthy tweeted Sunday. “U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

Shapley claimed that Weiss stated in an October meeting that he couldn’t press charges against Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., without the approval of the U.S. attorney in that jurisdiction. However, Garland has claimed that Weiss had “complete authority to make all decisions on his own.”

Shapley named six witnesses to Weiss’s claim during the October meeting in a statement from his legal team.

“In an October 7, 2022, meeting at the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told six witnesses he did not have authority to charge in other districts and had thus requested special counsel status,” Shapley’s attorneys said in a statement. “Those six witnesses include Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, IRS Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gary Shapley and Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, who also independently and contemporaneously corroborated Mr. Shapley’s account in an email, now public as Exhibit 10, following p. 148 of his testimony transcript.”

Shapley has no explanation for why Weiss would make these statements if they weren’t true, and his legal team argues that since his statement can be corroborated, “it is up to [Weiss] and the Justice Department to reconcile the evidence of his October 7, 2022 statements with contrary statements by Mr. Weiss and the Attorney General to Congress.”

On Fox News’s Fox & Friends Monday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Kevin McCarthy if recent developments in the Biden corruption cases would prompt impeachment proceedings. McCarthy gave a date for when that impeachment inquiry could begin.

“Well, you apparently don’t follow me on Twitter,” he quipped, “because yesterday I laid out very, very clearly, by July 6, because of the allegations from the IRS, because the whistleblowers … what [Garland] is saying and what David Weiss is saying privately are two different things. And if it comes true, what the IRS whistleblower’s saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general.”