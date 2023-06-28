Drag Activists Claim They Were Only Joking About 'Coming for Your Children'

Those drag queens have a great sense of humor, don’t they? I mean, who wasn’t laughing when the drag nuns parodied the crucifixion or mocked the Eucharist?

A real knee-slapper, that.

In that spirit. New York City drag protesters chanted while marching in a pride parade, “We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children!”

Admittedly, not very poetic. It doesn’t rhyme and it’s not exactly written in iambic pentameter. But, we’re told, it’s all in good fun. Just like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence claiming that they’re making fun of Catholics to highlight “bigotry,” the New York City marchers chanting what many took as a threat were only funnin’ around.

NBCNews:

But to Brian Griffin, the original organizer of the NYC Drag March, if that’s the worst they heard, it’s only because he wasn’t there this year. Griffin said he chanted obscene things in the past, like “Kill, kill, kill, we’re coming to kill the mayor,” and joked about pubic hair and sex toys during marches. People at the Drag March regularly sing “God is a lesbian.” “It’s all just words,” Griffin said. “It’s all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.”

“It’s just words,” right? Then tell me, Mr. Griffin, what’s the problem with using “just words” to make fun of men who dress up in women’s clothes and act in lewd, sexually suggestive ways in public—and in front of children? Or use “just words” to make fun of gay men, lesbians, or transgender whatever? Isn’t that fulfilling the LGBTQs’ “worst stereotypes”? Wouldn’t that be doing exactly what you claim to be doing in mocking Christians and conservatives?

Moron.

Griffin — and most other drag activists — are oblivious to their own hypocrisy because their extremism won’t allow them the introspection necessary to see it. They are coarse, unfeeling human beings who engender no sympathy or support from the majority who don’t want to be bothered by other people’s narcissistic displays. That the drag queens feel they have to mock Christianity and those who don’t share their morbid fantasies just to get the attention they crave so desperately would be humorous — if we were allowed to laugh at them.

The “coming for your children” chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. And in this case, they said, right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community.

I don’t believe gay people are “coming” for our children. I believe the “groomer” charge is way overblown and used too often as a political attack. But isn’t it equally hateful to make fun of people’s fears — warranted or not — when the “humor” is used to mock the closely held beliefs of people of faith?

One of the organizers of the drag march — a sane, rational person who calls himself “Hucklefaery Ken” — claims the drag queens want to “protect” children.

“We won’t tolerate harm towards any child and advocate for the protection and encouragement of every child to be able to live their true, authentic lives free from fear and persecution,” Hucklefaery Ken said.

How about being free of having their faith mercilessly and cruelly mocked?