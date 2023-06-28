IRS Whistleblower Says He Was Prevented From Pursuing Leads Into 'Dad' or the 'Big Guy'

In an interview with CBS, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley claimed that time and again, he was told not to pursue leads in the Hunted Biden case that might have tracked to his father.

“We have to make sure as a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation that we treat every single person exactly the same,” said Gary Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the agency, who spoke exclusively to CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod on Tuesday. “And that just simply didn’t happen here.”

Shapely has blown up the Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden narrative that told a tale of how unbiased and fair Attorney General Merrick Garland was in pursuing the Hunted Biden tax case. In fact, Shapely claims that Garland had his thumb on the scale in the investigation, steering the probe to minimize Hunter Biden’s tax evasion and protecting his boss, the president of the United States, from any fallout in the case.

“Based on my experience, if this was a small business owner or any other non-connected individual, they would have been charged with felony counts,” Shapley said.

Indeed, trying to write off prostitutes and a sex club membership as a legitimate business expense would raise a few red flags at the IRS headquarters. In this case, no felonies for tax evasion were charged.

The Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, who was heading the Hunter Biden investigation, swears that he had full autonomy to pursue the investigation any way he chose fit. This was echoed by Garland in his tesimony to Congress.

Shapely is saying it’s a lie.

Shapley, however, told CBS News: “I documented exactly what happened. And it doesn’t seem to match what the attorney general or the U.S. attorney are saying today.” Shapley says he provided lawmakers with contemporaneous e-mail correspondence he wrote after an October 7, 2022 meeting, where he says the U.S. attorney communicated the opposite. “Weiss stated that he is not the deciding person on whether charges are filed,” Shapley wrote to his supervisor. “There were really earth-shaking statements made by David Weiss that really brought to light some of my previous concerns. And the first one was that he is not the deciding person on whether or not charges are filed,” Shapley said. “It was just shocking to me.”

Garland lied about giving Weiss a free hand. And Shapley claims he was also prevented from pursuing leads that might have pointed to Joe Biden.

Shapley told CBS News that his efforts to look further into money trails that involved “dad” or “the big guy” were blocked by a senior prosecutor working for Weiss. “I would say that they limited certain investigative leads that could have potentially provided information on the president of the United States,” Shapley said. When the email became public in 2020, Gilliar told the Wall Street Journal that Joe Biden was not involved. And in one of the interviews FBI agents conducted during the investigation, another partner of Hunter Biden’s said the same. “I certainly never was thinking at any time that [then-Vice President Biden was] a part of anything we were doing,” businessman Rob Walker told agents, according to a transcript released by Congress.

The White House and the Justice Department have circled the wagons and doubled down on their original statements that Weiss was in charge and Biden did nothing wrong. Given the extraordinary lack of curiosity about the whistleblower’s story in the mainstream press, it might very well work.