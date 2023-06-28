Animal Slaughters His Three-Week-Old Daughter With a Crossbow, Injures His Wife

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, was arrested for killing his three-week-old daughter and injuring his wife with a bolt fired from a crossbow. The violence occurred after an early morning argument in Colesville, N.Y., a small town of fewer than 5,000 people located just northeast of Binghamton.

A statement released by the Broome County Sherriff’s Office alleges Proefriedt and his wife were arguing on Monday at approximately 5:14 a.m. when Proefriedt fired a single broadhead bolt — generally used for hunting — from a crossbow at his wife as she was holding their three-week-old daughter.

FACT-O-RAMA! Broadhead bolts are frequently used to hunt deer. They are made to penetrate and stay lodged in the target.

Colesville, NY man shot his infant daughter with a broadhead crossbow bolt which is used for hunting. pic.twitter.com/b6UGCqYWlW — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) June 28, 2023

The bolt went into the infant’s torso and exited near her armpit, then lodged into the baby’s mother’s chest. It is unclear if the bolt left the child entirely or if it remained in the child and left her “attached” to the mother.

Patrick D. Proefriedt, who had a history of domestic abuse, shot his wife and child with a broadhead from a crossbow on Monday then removed the bolt from his baby's torso, attempted to stop his injured wife from calling 911 and fled the scene. https://t.co/imIy3Qhu8Y — Not El Chapo (@ScottEnlow) June 28, 2023

Police allege Proefriedt then extracted the bolt and attempted to keep his wife from calling 911. He then ran from the scene and took off in his Dodge pickup, leaving his wife to call the police, who responded immediately.

The police attempted life-saving maneuvers on the child but the damage was too severe. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

FACT-O-RAMA! Proefriedt has a history of domestic violence, and his wife had a “Stay Away Order of Protection” against him.

Officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office responded and formed a perimeter to help locate Proefriedt. Officers also launched drones for aerial surveillance.

BCSO is currently searching the area near Rt. 41 in the Town of Colesville for Patrick Daniel Proefriedt, age 26 of Nineveh, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. The suspect is believed to be on foot or driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, license plate 34755ND. pic.twitter.com/JlROM6ULoj — BroomeSheriff (@BroomeSheriff) June 26, 2023

Proefriedt’s truck was found stuck in the mud. He was located shortly thereafter, hiding in the woods less than a mile from the crime scene. Police also recovered the weapon.

Proefriedt has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder, both of which are Class A felonies, as well as First Degree Criminal Contempt — a Class E Felony — and Violating an Order of Protection.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” Sheriff Fred Akshar declared. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice.”

It is unclear if Proefriedt has entered a plea or been offered bail or bond.