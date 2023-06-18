ACLU Is Upset That a Child Rapist and Double Murderer Was Executed as a Man

The transgender issue makes everyone crazy. That’s the only explanation I can give for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) berating the state of Florida for executing Duane Owen, who was convicted of raping and murdering a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two.

Indeed, the ACLU is strongly opposed to capital punishment. But the organization only made passing reference to their opposition to the death penalty. Instead, they were livid with Florida for executing Duane Owen because the state refused to allow Owen to “transition” to female.

The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody. pic.twitter.com/kjmzCrY2uh — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2023

A certain group of loud, obnoxious and sexually deviant activists are more upset about the execution of Duane Owen than they are about what he did to Karen Slattery. Let that sink in. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2023

Palm Beach Post:

Owen was found guilty in the brutal killings of a 14-year old babysitter, Karen Slattery of Boynton Beach, and a 38-year-old executive secretary and single mother of two, Georgianna Worden, of Boca Raton. Slattery, babysitting a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old at a house in Delray Beach, was stabbed 18 times and raped on March 24, 1984. About two months later, on May 29, Owen raped and bludgeoned Worden to death with a hammer. Owen, convicted and sentenced to death in both murders, was granted a new trial in the Slattery killing when he claimed he was looking for hormones so he could become a woman. A second jury again convicted him and sentenced him to death.

64-year-old Duane Owen was executed by the State of Florida this evening. He was pronounced dead at 6:14pm after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. #AbolishTheDeathPenalty pic.twitter.com/DKOZU3R1Hh — Presley Fan (Hayden) 🪕🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@AppalachianDem) June 16, 2023

“No one should be killed by the state. The time to end the racist, unfair, and cruel death penalty is now,” the ACLU tweeted. A fine sentiment — except the late Mr. Owen was white.



So Owen was “looking for hormones” from a 14-year-old girl? I don’t know who’s crazier — Owen or the judge who granted him a new trial.

Perhaps the ACLU should have read the psychiatrist report after Owen was examined.

Prosecutors had argued that while Owen had mental health issues, nothing would preclude his being executed because he was aware it was punishment for his crimes. Psychiatrists for the state testified that Owen’s schizophrenia was an act that he discussed when being evaluated, but he otherwise showed no signs of the illness. And while the defense had argued Owen had dementia and gender dysphoria, psychiatrists for the state said Owen had a good memory, didn’t appear to present himself as female and that gender dysphoria doesn’t make people more aggressive or cause delusional thinking. They said instead that Owen was sexually sadistic, according to court records.

Just your garden-variety sexual sadist and not some poor, oppressed woman trapped in a man’s body and driven mad by the existential conflict in her mind to be someone else.

As I said, transgender issues drive everyone crazy.