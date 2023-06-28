Biden Bringing Back Obama’s War On Coal, Oil, and Gas

Oil and gas have long been recognized as the fuel of the world economy. But on Wednesday, Joe Biden announced that he intends to fundamentally transform our economy by crippling the crucial fossil fuels.

“This is the moment are finally going to make a break and move away from economy as existed in a fundamentally different direction [sic],” Biden insisted in an address on “Bidenomics” in Chicago on Wednesday.

“You know, it’s already cheaper — wind and solar are already significantly cheaper than coal and oil,” Biden claimed. “You’re not gonna see anybody building a new coal-fired plant in America. Not just because I’d like to pass a law to say that — it’s too expensive, it doesn’t work anymore.”

Does this rhetoric sound familiar to you? It should. Because, during his 2008 presidential campaign, Barack Obama promised that while anyone could build a coal-fired electricity plant, his policies would bankrupt them. True to his word, he implemented measures targeting the coal industry. Employing the regulatory authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he successfully forced over two hundred coal-fired power plants to shut down in five years. He believed that coal was a critical threat to the environment and by golly, he did his best to cripple the coal industry during his time in office.

Under Obama, we also saw record-high gas prices due to his war on oil. The Obama-Biden administration favored “green energy” initiatives while displaying open hostility towards the American oil industry. Obama implemented policies that aimed to raise gas prices, using the BP oil spill in 2010 as a pretext to impose a moratorium on offshore oil drilling. The national average gas price surged to nearly $4.00 per gallon following the moratorium and remained above $3.00 for a record 1,410 days, hindering economic recovery. Obama also opposed the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have created jobs and transported crude oil from Canada into the United States.

Do you see the pattern? Democrats implement policies that drive up the costs of coal, oil, and gas to make alternative energy sources, euphemistically called “renewables,” more attractive. Remember how Joe Biden’s campaign slogan is “finish the job”? Well, one job that he wants to finish is Obama’s war on coal, oil, and gas so that the Democrats’ green energy sector donors can reap the benefits and funnel even more money into Democrat campaign coffers.

Make no mistake about it, that’s what the war on fossil fuels is really about: Democrats empowering their friends and donors to help enshrine their own power in government. Do you think it’s a coincidence that the Green New Deal is making a comeback? Remember how that plan was estimated to cost $93 trillion?

The radical left, which controls the Democratic Party, wants to get it passed. It may not happen legislatively with Republicans in control of the House, but Biden’s determination to create an environmental legacy, alongside his promise to kill coal, oil, and gas, tells us that he is most likely going to follow in Barack Obama’s footsteps. He’ll attempt to achieve his environmental goals via backdoor regulatory actions, pretending that he’s going to save us a whole lot of money because renewable energy is allegedly cheaper.