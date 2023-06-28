Biden's Transgender Czar Threatens Child Suicide If He Can't Trans Them

Yesterday I covered the Brandon entity’s token transgender, Rachel Levine declaring in his ridiculous Navy costume a “Summer of Pride” to expand the LGBTQ+++™ month to a whole season.

The new Pride season is very much like the “mostly peaceful” 2020 “Summer of Love” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s untimely death. Both social engineering projects are loving and liberal, exercising Tolerance™ and Diversity™ and whatever, except the structures getting torched for equity in this instance are children’s organs instead of Target stores.

Relatedly, Levine also warned that transgender children will kill themselves if they can’t be legally injected with life-altering pharmaceutical hormones.

Via the Washington Free Beacon:

Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary Rachel Levine, a transgender doctor appointed by President Joe Biden, said “gender-affirming care,” including for minors, is “mental health care.” Levine, who advocates for the normalization of child sex changes, during an interview last week with a transgender activist downplayed procedures like irreversible sex reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers as just “mental health care.”… Levine in March said pediatric sex-change operations have support at “the highest levels” of the Biden administration and expressed optimism that they will be normalized in the future.

“We often say that gender-affirming care is healthcare, gender-affirming care is mental healthcare, and gender-affirming care is literally suicide prevention care.”

—Rachel ‘Richard’ Levine, chief government child genital chopper

Threatening that children are going to kill themselves if the medical system is not permitted to chemically castrate them is now common practice on the Social Justice™ left.

The statistical metrics by which these people justify the statement that transing children is good for their mental health is, at best, dubious.

For Our VIPs: Insanity Wrap: I’ve Got Some Bad News and Some Good News About Trans Suicide Rates

Not a VIP yet? Click here to become one!

Consider, for example, this study from the Journal of the American Medical Association, one of the preeminent boosters of transing children.

Its methodology consisted of surveying trans-identified children before and after receiving “gender-affirming care” over a 12-month period:

Mental health outcomes of interest were assessed via the Patient Health Questionnaire 9-item (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item (GAD-7) scales, which were dichotomized into measures of moderate or severe depression and anxiety (ie, scores ≥10), respectively. Any self-report of self-harm or suicidal thoughts over the previous 2 weeks was assessed using PHQ-9 question 9. Generalized estimating equations were used to assess change from baseline in each outcome at 3, 6, and 12 months of follow-up. Bivariate and multivariable logistic models were estimated to examine temporal trends and investigate associations between receipt of PBs or GAHs and each outcome.

First, one year is not at all sufficient to assess the long-term impacts of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Second, because mental health self-assessments are highly subjective, it behooves any good analyst to consider the potential confounding effects of in-group social pressure to report improvements in mental health, as doing the opposite would jeopardize the respondents’ good standing within the highly dogmatic and insular transgender “community.”