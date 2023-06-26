Joe Biden Said He Sold WHAT?!? Secrets, a LOT of Secrets

Foggy Joe Biden lost his train of thought and jumped onto the slow choo-choo to cloud cuckoo land as he sat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of others when he squeaked out what many of us have long believed:

I was just thinking, uh, uh, anyway. I started off without you, and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things that we shared.

No, he seriously said that. Check it out,

Joe Biden seems to say “I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things” What? pic.twitter.com/sM5vwNV4MA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 26, 2023

Why would President Mumbles — who is being accused of selling state secrets — mutter such a thing?

Perhaps because it’s true.

Maybe the Cabbage-in-Chief — who has been known to fumble words, shake hands with ghosts, and drop a crabcake or two in pants while talking to the pope (allegedly) — finally upchucked what the House Oversight Committee has been saying for a few months now.

I’m sure the Pravda press will claim he was making a joke, but what kind of a megalomaniacal person jokes about selling state secrets — and a lot of very important things — when half the nation is waking up to the fact that he and his son very likely committed these crimes? Is he mocking us, or is he too far gone to realize what he just said?

Maybe his “dementia” is just a ploy. Perhaps Joe has been brushing up on his Meisner Technique and is pretending to be one plum shy of a fruit basket because he knows treason is an ugly crime and he wants to bedbug his way out of spending the last years of his life in Leavenworth being traded for Newports.

My take: Joe Biden isn’t talented enough to pull off a crazy charade. I had a relative with dementia and can tell you that those afflicted can — and do — say some things that are better left unmentioned and undone.

FACT-O-RAMA! I had an elderly uncle with dementia who once walked out of the house to buy beer but forgot his wallet because it was in his pants, which he also forgot.

Perhaps when Joe is enjoying one of his fleeting moments of clarity he is aware that his career may be finished, he may be impeached, and he might even be found guilty of high crimes and felonies. Hunter may go to prison and become the hunted. Joe may very likely go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history if even half of the allegations against him are true.

I’m not-so-secretly hoping he “jokes” about stealing the 2020 election as he gives a presser in the Rose Garden.

If you think Joe vomitously admitting his alleged crimes is funny, check out the new video from my friends at “Jokes and a Point.”

Remember, purple-haired dime museum leftists are too crotchety to have a good time. Conservatives are way more fun.

NAUGHTY LANGUAGE WARNING