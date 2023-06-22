BOMBSHELL: Whistleblowers Drop a 'Fat Man' on America's First Crackhead

The recent bombshell allegations by IRS whistleblowers are shining a new and damning light that the Biden crime family — and their reptilian friends in the Department of Justice (DOJ) — will find hard to dodge.

The scathing report by the Ways and Means Committee lays out the DOJ’s unconscionable schemes to keep America’s first toilet family out of prison by any means necessary.

Delaying, divulging, and denying

The DOJ’s skullduggery includes denying U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ ability to bring charges against Hunter in various locations nationwide. They also allegedly staved off specific investigations until the statute of limitations had expired.

From the report by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) (emphasis in the original):

Whistleblowers describe how the Biden Justice Department intervened and overstepped in a campaign to protect the son of Joe Biden by delaying, divulging, and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes. The testimony shows tactics used by the Justice Department to delay the investigation long enough to reach the statute of limitations, evidence they divulged sensitive actions by the investigative team to Biden’s attorneys, and denied requests by the U.S. Attorney to bring charges against Biden.

FAST FACTS

Here are some takeaways from Smith’s report:

Despite a promise from IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel that whistleblowers would not be punished, they were removed from the case after investigating Hunter Biden and unearthing a treasure-trove of damning evidence.

IRS investigators recommended that Hunter Biden be charged with tax-related crimes such as attempting to evade or defeat taxes, fraud, offering false statements, willfully failing to file tax returns, and not paying taxes on over $8.3 million in income. Hunter Biden would eventually land a sweetheart deal involving no prison time.

U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked a search from being carried out of Joe Biden’s guest house, where Hunter was living at the time, stating “there is no way” a warrant would get approved to search the home of a former vice president.

FACT-O-RAMA! The feds had no problem getting a warrant to search President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Hunter’s attorneys were tipped off to a search of a storage unit rented by Hunter Biden.

Weiss tried to bring charges against Hunter in California and Delaware, but the DOJ would not allow him to do so. He also sought special council status and was denied.

It’s about time the super-wealthy start paying their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2023

Hunter “conveniently” secured his sweet deal days before the Ways and Means Committee released their report.

CROCK-O-RAMA! Hunter lied on a federal form regarding using drugs when purchasing a firearm. Though it is a felony, Hunter will do no prison time and will eventually have the charge dropped. Rapper Kodak Black did three years in prison for the same crime.

What have we learned?

We’ve learned that the DOJ will bend over backward to protect anyone named Biden. We also learned that other Americans have paid a serious price for the same crimes Hunter skated on.

We learned the DOJ punishes whistleblowers — just like their friends in the FBI — despite promising otherwise. Both whistleblowers — who were working on the case since 2018 — were forced off the case. One was later denied a promotion.

One of the tastiest morsels of the report is a threat allegedly (below) sent by Hunter Biden to one of the several Chinese businessmen believed to have sent money to the Biden family.

The fact that Joe Biden is allegedly with Hunter at the time of the message proves Joe Biden was well aware of what Hunter was up to despite stating he and Hunter never discussed his son’s business dealings.