LGBTQ Activists Bark at Street Preacher, Destroy His Bible

Half-naked LGBTQ Pride marchers harassed a street preacher and invaded his personal space — and one eventually tore up his Bible — because he was sitting and reading aloud during a Seattle Pride March. You want to guess who got in trouble? That’s right, the peaceful street preacher. Because our world is upside down.

I have previously emphasized the quasi-religious and even Satanic nature of the LGBTQ cult. Radical LGBTQ activists explicitly hate and try to destroy Judeo-Christianity because they know their perversions are truthfully called sins by traditional Jews and Christians. LGBTQ ideology is the new state religion, and all must bow down and worship. Of course, some are explicitly satanic, such as the drag queen “nuns” called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Others simply vent violent and destructive hatred on Christians and the Bible, the Word of God that so explicitly condemns homosexuality.

Oh yes, the LGBTQ activists in question here were part of the same Seattle Pride march where naked bicyclists were exposing themselves in front of kids.

Journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted, “HATE CRIME? Matthew Meinecke says this man wearing a baseball cap and glasses tore up his Bible without any provocation. Meinecke says he was preaching at the corner of 4th Ave & Pine St in downtown #Seattle during the Seattle Pride Parade.” Perturbed people surround the man destroying the Bible, urging him to stop, eventually getting him to drop the mangled Bible and leave.

HATE CRIME? Matthew Meinecke says this man wearing a baseball cap and glasses tore up his Bible without any provocation. Meinecke says he was preaching at the corner of 4th Ave & Pine St in downtown #Seattle during the Seattle Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/YuVzkhcGz7 — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) June 26, 2023

No wonder the Bible says, “Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind [also translated “homosexuals”], nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, shall possess the kingdom of God” (1 Corinthians 6:9-10).

MRCTV’s Ken Meekins also reported on other abuse Meinecke, “The Seattle Preacher,” received from LGBTQ activists. “This is not the first time that the preacher has been arrested for sharing the gospel in public. According to the Daily Caller, Meinecke was arrested at a Pride event and an abortion rally last year,” Meekins explained.

Seattle Pride: Attendees surround a street preacher and bark like dogs as music blares to drown him out. pic.twitter.com/0AYd2fKyX5 — 🔥⭐️ Edwin ⭐️🔥 (@Edwin53647824) June 26, 2023

It is incredibly ironic that, as a mob of half-naked men and women dance around Meinecke, shove Pride flags in his face, invade his personal space, yell at him, and generally harass him, the typical LGBTQ chant of “Stop the hate” is heard. These same LGBTQ activists who are celebrated by the government and practically every American institution are doing their best to make a peaceful Christian as uncomfortable and upset as possible and do not see the horrible hypocrisy of screaming about stopping hate as they express their aggressive hatred for anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

Jonathan Choe also tweeted, “FREEDOM OF RELIGION: Listen to this debate. Street preacher Matthew Meinecke says he’s simply reading from the Bible. But this staff member with Seattle Pride Parade(@OurSeattlePride) or Seattle Center(@seattlecenter) wants to spin it into a ‘protest.’ Seattle Center is public property. But a ‘protest’ would technically require a permit. Since Meinecke did not have a permit, he could have been trespassed for that. The street preacher eventually left on his own. #Seattle”

FREEDOM OF RELIGION: Listen to this debate. Street preacher Matthew Meinecke says he's simply reading from the Bible. But this staff member with Seattle Pride Parade(@OurSeattlePride) or Seattle Center(@seattlecenter) wants to spin it into a "protest." Seattle Center is public… pic.twitter.com/5qU8HN9lUV — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) June 26, 2023

In the video, Meinecke is repeatedly accused of “demonstrating” or protesting, a charge he denies, saying that what he’s doing is “all about religion.” He is accused further of having had a sign earlier, which he also denies, even inviting his accusers to look in his bag. It seems clear they were simply seeking a pretext to get him in trouble. Meanwhile, Pride marchers dance around him, and one woman appears to be shaking her bottom in Meinecke‘s face.

But through this whole ordeal, through the physical and verbal harassment of Meinecke and the destruction of his Bible, the aggressive and intolerant Pride marchers are not in trouble. No, the street preacher peacefully sitting on the ground reading his Bible is considered the problem. How is this happening in America?