America’s Inferno: Satanism Is Becoming More Mainstream

America is becoming a red-hot mess in more ways than one, but a particularly disturbing trend is how mainstream actual Satanism is becoming. Past instances include Lil Nas X’s Nikes with Satanic imagery and a drop of human blood, Christian Bale jokingly thanking Satan for inspiring his 2019 Golden Globe-winning acting performance, and the multiple TV shows and movies with Satan as the hero or protagonist. There have been three very recent examples of this, however. There was the goat-woman golden idol erected on the New York City courthouse, the Satanic Temple opening a “religious abortion clinic” in New Mexico to do “abortion rituals,” and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s demonic Grammy performance.

I know a lot of Christians are noting that we shouldn’t be at all surprised, considering that leftists have been embracing the demonic as a joke or in all seriousness for years now. To a certain extent that’s true, and I’m not condemning that observation. But I am reminded of an article by the late great G.K. Chesterton in which he noted that only those who are surprised by evil will ever try to fix it. To put it in other words, we should still find Satanism in the mainstream shocking, because if we allow ourselves to become accustomed to it, it will only continue to get much, much worse (just like the LGBTQ ideology).

As I’m sure you’d agree, it is tremendously important for America, particularly for the younger generations, that we try to eradicate Satanism from our culture. Youth are being taught that God does not exist while simultaneously being propagandized by demon lovers (I know–try to figure out the logic of that). That’s a sure way for a country to self-destruct quickly.

First in our recent examples we have the New York City courthouse’s statue that looks creepily like a demonic pagan idol. Statues of important historical lawmakers and thinkers like Moses, Confucius, and Emperor Justinian now have a new companion—a horned, tentacled, gilded feminine figure. The woman–or whatever it is–has braids that turn into coiled horns, thin articles that look like tentacles instead of arms, and a naked body (except for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg lace collar) rising out of a lotus. Since the statue is not only the only female on top of the courthouse but also the only gilded statue, it particularly stands out. As a woman, I can say I am not exactly flattered.

“The artist, Shahzia Sikander, created the statue ‘NOW,’ which sits on top of the courthouse alongside other statues representing lawmakers throughout history,” Breitbart reported. The outlet said the figure coming out of a lotus is often “associated with the pagan Egyptian god Nefertem as well as the Hindu gods Vishnu and Brahma.“

Sikander herself confirmed the coiled braids are horns. “The female body has a face with its hair braided into spiraling ‘horns.’ The horns mimic the movement of the arms and are there as a symbol of the figure’s sovereignty, and its autonomy,” Sikander rambled. “Women in my work are always complex, proactive, confident, intelligent and in their playful stances connected to the past in imaginative ways without being tied to a heteronormative lineage or conventional representations of diaspora and nation.” She ended her word salad by emoting that “femininity to me is the tension between women and power.“ Too bad Sikander didn’t have the power of thought—or taste. The only thing the “artist’s” meaningless blathering confirmed is that the pagan symbolism was deliberate.

But this isn’t the only demonic statue that has been publicly erected outside/on government buildings. As Breitbart noted, “Americans may be more familiar with the infamous statue of Baphomet, unveiled in Detroit in 2015. The satanic figure features a prominent pentagram and is flanked by two young children. Years later, the statue made an appearance at the Arkansas Capitol building.” The demonic infiltration of American culture did not happen overnight.

Avowed Satanists are also making headlines with their ritualizing of abortion. Rush Limbaugh did warn us years ago that abortion was the sacrament of the Left. Breitbart explains, “The Satanic Temple [TST] is proudly unveiling what it has described as the ‘world’s first religious abortion clinic’ where it will offer ‘abortion rituals.’ It is mockingly naming the facility after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s mother, as the justice penned the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade — a move saving countless unborn lives.” The “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic” is supposed to open on February 14, possibly a deliberate mockery too of the Feb. 14 holiday celebrating love, and Breitbart relayed TST Health’s claim that their abortion rituals include spoken words “exclusively.”

Among those words will be the third tenet of the Satanic Temple (“One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone”) and the filthy “Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.” Yet TST seems unconcerned with the fact that science has proven babies have heartbeats at 21 days and feel pain in the first trimester—nor with the fact that abortion involves another body (the baby’s), not just the mother’s.

How is this Satanic Abortion Clinic not literally planning rituals to celebrate child sacrifice, centered around a demonic idol?

The Satanic Temple further called the rituals a “protective rite” to “cast off unwanted feelings” about killing unborn babies. Because guilt is always the bigger problem, right? Breitbart added that the Satanic Abortion Clinic will prescribe abortion pills as well for $90. These pills will be “discreetly mailed to them by TST Health’s pharmacy partner.” TST Health did admit that those who want the abortion must be in New Mexico, and the pills have to be delivered to a New Mexico address, due to state law. What a tragedy. But TST is planning similar projects outside New Mexico too, so more young women can be drawn into Satanic abortion rituals.

Last but not least, we have the Feb. 5 Grammy debacle. I know most of us couldn’t give a hoot what Hollywood does, but there are still too many young Americans enamored of Hollywood. And two very disturbed stars did an openly Satanic performance before receiving their award at the 65th Grammys. The two stars, who were both born white males, supposedly made history for diversity because Sam Smith identifies as a non-binary ”they/them” and Kim Petras is a transgender ”woman.” They won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their ”Unholy” routine. The Post Millennial reports:

”Petras and Smith wore red, as did their dancers, while they performed the song. Petras danced in a cage, [and] Smith wore devil horns [on his top hat] while dancers in long red robes with long straight hair fawned around him in a ritual circle… Smith and Petras sang ‘Unholy,’ about parents who leave their children home so that they can separately go commit adultery.”

Whip-wielding dancers surrounded Petras’s cage, and a wall of fire erupted behind the performers. All of which only emphasized the fact that the song and routine were flaming pieces of garbage. By the way, this was all sponsored by Pfizer.

All of these examples to reinforce my beginning point—that Satanism is becoming mainstream, and it’s threatening to cause irreparable damage to American youth and American culture.