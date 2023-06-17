Not Much 'Pride': Cowardly Dodgers Honor 'Drag Nuns' an Hour Before Game in an Empty Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a storied professional sports franchise. They were the first Major League baseball team to sign a black player — a courageous act in 1947 that changed the country.

But their demonstration of anti-Catholic hate on Friday night has undone most of the goodwill Americans gave the organization over the last 75 years.

On Friday night, the Dodgers proved themselves abject cowards by shamelessly caving to the LGBTQ mob that objected when the organization canceled the appearance of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” — a group that meets the full definition of a “hate group” — to receive the “Community Hero Award.” After enormous pressure from the LGBTQ community and the LA teachers union, which claimed teenagers would die unless the “sisters” got their award, the organization relented and put the sisters back on the program.

Exclusively for our VIPs: How Can This Happen? Anti-Catholic Hate Rears Its Head in America — Again

Not a PJ Media VIP yet? Click here to sign up!

But the organization that once demonstrated real courage in bucking the system to hire a black man to play baseball took the coward’s way out. On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” an hour before game time and in an empty stadium.

Not very “proud,” are they?

The L.A. Dodgers honored the anti-Catholic “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” group at their Pride Night last night. The stadium was basically empty, there were more people protesting outside than in the stadium itself. pic.twitter.com/X4EoqJ2ww5 — CouchLoc (@CouchLoc412) June 17, 2023

Pride night

What a disgrace in Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/6gFUHAVePu — Albert Latham (@albert1776) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, it was a different story outside the stadium where thousands of people demonstrated their disapproval.

Tonight is Dodger Pride Night here in LA. There’s a very large protest happening against Pride. Thousands are there. Several of who are wearing “leave our kids alone” shirts. It’s not just the conservative places under attack right now. Wake up family and allies. #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/8YVXqAcHdu — Evan (@324_B21) June 17, 2023

Signs read "Satan Has No Rights" and "Stop the Blasphemy" as hundreds gather at Dodger Stadium to protest the team honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Service Award at Pride Night. https://t.co/7BCoBzdKld pic.twitter.com/byCqlLT2X2 — KTLA (@KTLA) June 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES – A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Pride Night. A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith. Absolutely… pic.twitter.com/XG92Xb96hs — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) June 17, 2023

“The Dodgers community hero award goes to an organization reaching the LGBTQ+ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, LA chapter,” stadium announcer Todd Leitz said. “Please join us in recognizing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

There was some scattered applause and several loud “boos” when the announcement was made.

Fox News:

Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium. Catholics for Catholics, a group based in Phoenix, organized what it described as “a prayerful procession” in a parking lot outside Dodger Stadium. Fox News’ Larry Fink was on scene several hours before the start of the game and captured video of thousands of protestors outside Dodger Stadium praying and holding flags and signs. Many of the demonstrators also wore red clothing in honor of the sacred heart.

Historically, profaning the sacred has a long history in America. Mocking people of faith has become part of many schticks by comedians. Monty Python’s Life of Brian was an example of commercial success for mocking religion. It doesn’t make it right, and anyone who would deliberately and knowingly cause emotional pain to believers of any faith deserves the disapprobation of all.