The Morning Briefing: Riley Gaines Is the Hero Sane America Needs This Pride Month

This week’s Pride Month 2023 weariness update features a bright spot in the pushback against the Rainbow Warrior rampage. To be sure, that pushback has had more traction of late, but there is a lot more to be done if we are one day going to reach a point where we’re not being forced to care. We’re not hateful bigots, we simply don’t want to be gagging on the rainbows being shoved down our throats every June.

The LGBTQ+ mob continues to insist that biological males who one day identify as females should be allowed to compete against actual females in sports. The people who have spent decades shrieking about fairness are now the biggest proponents of there being none of that in women’s sports. In their version of fairness, young female athletes who have trained for years are just supposed to shut up and let testosterone-loaded males run roughshod over them in competition.

The feminists over on the Left have been eerily silent on the issue.

One young American woman who hasn’t been at all silent is former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who has emerged as the greatest voice of reason amid all of the noise that the leftists have created to continue their bullying.

Gaines has endured ridicule and physical attacks from the Left but continues to speak out against the efforts of the Rainbow thugs to eradicate women from women’s sports.

On Wednesday, Gaines was in front of the House Judiciary Committee, along with sports trans madness advocate Kelley Robinson from the laughably named Human Rights Campaign. There was one exchange involving Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Robinson, and Gaines that showed just how good Gaines has gotten at being the very public voice of the good fight.

Matt wrote about it:

Sen. John Kennedy asked Robinson, “You don’t think that a biological male has a physical advantage in sports over a biological female?” “Not as a definitive statement,” she replied. “How many female members of the NBA do you see?” Kennedy asked. “Well, I can say that, you know, there’s been this news article about men that think that they could beat Serena Williams in tennis, right? That they think that they could actually score a point on her. And it’s just not the case, she is stronger than —” Kennedy quickly brought the question to Riley Gaines, who immediately pointed out an inconvenient fact. “Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player,” Gaines pointed out, noting that both Serena and Venus are phenoms among women. “My experience — my husband, he swam at University of Kentucky, as well — In terms of accolades and in terms of national ranking, I was a much better score than them. He could kick my butt any day of the week… without trying.”

Game, set, match, Ms. Gaines.

The loss that Gaines pointed out happened a long time ago, but it was a fairly famous incident in the sports world back then. Robinson couldn’t have picked a worse example to attempt to advance her lunacy. I like to say that liberals think none of us have the internet. Now I’m beginning to think that none of them do.

The details of the matches with the Williams sisters are rather amusing, and really trash Robinson’s grandstanding:

“The German, who at the time held position number 203 in the ATP rankings, defeated the two US tennis legends with the scores of 6-2 and 6-1, respectively, despite drinking a few beers before the match and being seen smoking a cigarette,” Tennis World recalls.

Trans madness in women’s sports has escalated quickly. My daughter’s collegiate running career was ended by the pandemic in 2020. We never had to worry about this kind of thing, and she ran in Southern California during her high school years.

Riley Gaines has been doing stellar work advocating for female athletes. Hopefully, she will inspire many more women to become more vocal. As I repeatedly say, the LGBTQ+ fringe gets away with everything because it’s louder than everyone else. It’s time that people on the Right get loud (I’ll be writing more about this in a column soon).

Not everyone has to be as comfortable on camera or quick on their feet as Ms. Gaines, but we can use as many as we can get with her passion.

My friend and PJ Media Editor Chris Queen will be joining me once a month on the Kruiser Kabana podcast for a discussion about faith issues in America. We recorded our first episode this week. It's a difficult time for people of faith in the United States. The secular Left would prefer that we just go away. It's important to stand strong together and we hope that this effort helps a little.

Riley Gaines Humiliates the President of Human Rights Campaign

