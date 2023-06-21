WATCH: O'Keefe Has Video of BlackRock Recruiter Claiming That Financial Titans 'Run the World'

It looks like those wacky, tinfoil-hat conspiracy nuts were right yet again.

James O’Keefe — the master blaster at O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) — released an explosive tape of a BlackRock recruiter saying what many of us suspected all along.

FACT-O-RAMA! BlackRock is one of several huge asset and investment companies many people believe wields a terrifying amount of power. They are believed to be a part of the military-industrial complex President Eisenhower warned us about.

The loose-lipped recruiter, Serge Varlay, doesn’t seem to care that he is vomitously spilling his guts to a woman who — at one point — he accuses of being an undercover reporter.

“The whole thing of, like, domination as a concept. It’s so f***ing interesting,” he says at one point.

The video of Varlay appears to have been shot in several locations.

“Let me tell you. It’s not who the president is. It’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president,” Varlay declares.

“And who’s that?” the OMG undercover honeypot responds.

“The hedge funds, BlackRock, the banks,” Varlay shoots back. “These guys run the world.”

Varlay says what a lot of us have long suspected: that U.S. politicians are for sale.

“Obviously, we have the system in place. First, there’s the senators. These guys are f***ing cheap. You got ten grand? You can buy a senator,” Varlay states confidently.

After a cut in the tape, Varlay continues by stating, “I could give you $500k right now, no questions asked. Are you gonna do what needs to be done?”

“Does, like, everybody do that?” the undercover reporter asks. “Does BlackRock do that?”

“Everybody does that,” Varlay responds. “It doesn’t matter who wins. They’re in my pocket at this point.”

When the undercover reporter asks if Varlay has thoughts on the Ukraine-Russia war he says yes, he does. He then continues,

“Ukraine is good for business. You know that, right?”

Then he goes into detail.

Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos. The price of wheat’s gonna go mad up. The Ukraine economy is tied very largely to the wheat market. Global wheat market. Prices of bread, you know, literally everything goes up and down. This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f***ing for business.

BlackRock owns shares in a lot of corporations, which in turn gives them some control over them. Many of these companies have been out loud and proud in the woke war playing out in our world and pushing the ESG nonsense the globalists love. These companies include Anheuser-Busch, Meta, Target, CNN, FOX News, Proctor & Gamble, Comcast, and — you guessed it — the vaccine-pushing Pfizer.

The big question is, who owns BlackRock?

You can watch the video below. O’Keefe assures us there will be another video released Wednesday.

PANIC AT THE DISCO-RAMA! Since the release of OMG’s video, Varlay has removed his photo from LinkedIn.