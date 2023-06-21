Huge Explosion Rocks Paris, Over 35 Injured

A huge explosion occurred Wednesday in the Latin Quarter of Paris, France. The explosion caused the partial collapse of several buildings. According to the BBC at least 37 people have been injured, four seriously.

“The blast took place in a building that housed a design school and the Catholic education system headquarters in Rue Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of the French capital,” the BBC reported.

“According to witnesses, there was a strong smell of gas before the blast. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said after arriving at the scene that initial checks of camera footage suggested the explosion occurred within the building, which was next to the Val de Grâce church.”

The cause of the blast is unknown at this time, but many videos of the incident have appeared on Twitter.

A blast ripped through the street of Latin Quarter of central Paris, causing facade of one building to collapse, blowing out windows and starting a huge blaze#Paris #LatinQuarter #Explosion #Blast pic.twitter.com/5MdkSkOrF3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 21, 2023

“I stuck my head out of the window and looked towards Cochin [hospital],” Antoine Brouchot told the BBC, “then I saw a big cloud of smoke and as I got closer, there was a building that had collapsed and for the moment, there is a fire.”

More videos from Paris. According to local media, gas exploded in a building on the square. #Paris #Gas #explosion "Please join my Twitter page for the latest news and fresh updates!" pic.twitter.com/8lTDGjOe5R — A.G. Latest News and Analysis (@AGiruckis) June 21, 2023

This is an ongoing story, and PJ Media will update as more information is known