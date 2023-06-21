News & Politics

Huge Explosion Rocks Paris, Over 35 Injured

By Gwendolyn Sims 8:53 PM on June 21, 2023
Huge Explosion Rocks Paris, Over 35 Injured
Image via Twitter

A huge explosion occurred Wednesday in the Latin Quarter of Paris, France. The explosion caused the partial collapse of several buildings. According to the BBC at least 37 people have been injured, four seriously.

“The blast took place in a building that housed a design school and the Catholic education system headquarters in Rue Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of the French capital,” the BBC reported.

“According to witnesses, there was a strong smell of gas before the blast. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said after arriving at the scene that initial checks of camera footage suggested the explosion occurred within the building, which was next to the Val de Grâce church.” 

The cause of the blast is unknown at this time, but many videos of the incident have appeared on Twitter. 

 

“I stuck my head out of the window and looked towards Cochin [hospital],” Antoine Brouchot told the BBC, “then I saw a big cloud of smoke and as I got closer, there was a building that had collapsed and for the moment, there is a fire.”

This is an ongoing story, and PJ Media will update as more information is known

Gwendolyn Sims
Gwendolyn Sims is a freelance contributor to PJMedia where she covers current news, politics, and culture. She is based in Southern California—for now—but her heart remains in Real America.  Follow her on Twitter and Parler.
Tags: CONSERVATISM FRANCE PARIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice