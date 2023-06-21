Musk: ‘Cisgender’ and ‘Cis’ Are Now Considered Slurs on Twitter

If you’ve ever engaged with a proponent of radical leftist ideology, you’ve probably experienced having your opinions dismissed because you’re a “cisgendered” person. It’s an awful lot like how, once upon a time, men’s opinions on abortion were summarily dismissed by the pro-abortion crowd because “men can’t get pregnant.”

Ahh, the good old days.

But I digress. For a long time now, I’ve noticed that the words “cis” and “cisgender” have been frequently used as pejoratives by trans activists, who apparently think that a failure to mutilate your body or “identify” as something other than what you really are is some sort of character flaw that makes you evil — much in the same way that being white was apparently meant you weren’t good enough for the CEO of OceanGate. Well, it seems that plenty of people have noticed the same thing.

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive [sic] a slew of messages from trans activists calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ ‘whether or not I like it’,” James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists, tweeted.

In his original tweet, Esses declared his rejection of the term. “I formally and publicly declare that I reject the label of ‘cis’. I don’t believe in gender ideology. I don’t self-identify as ‘cis’. Using this term makes me feel unsafe and is demonstrative of your hatred towards me. Anyone who uses the term ‘cis’ to describe me is a bigot.”

His tweet caught the attention of Elon Musk, who announced an update to Twitter’s policy by adding “cis” and “cisgender” as terms the platform considers slurs.

“The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.”

I have to say, I’m all for it. In fact, I think the term TERF (which stands for trans‑exclusionary radical feminist) ought to be included as well, as many people who have harassed and threatened author J.K. Rowling have done so using that term.

Twitter doesn’t have a published list of terms it considers slurs, but the platform’s hateful conduct policy does condemn “tropes or other content that intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes,” and clearly, the terms “cis” and “cisgender” apply.

The terms “cis” and “cisgender” are entirely made up, reportedly originating from an internet forum post back in 1994, before going viral years later and eventually being adopted by woke dictionaries as legitimate terms.

I applaud Musk for taking this stand.