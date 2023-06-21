Ominous: Biden Jeers Americans Would ‘Need an F-16’ to Take on Government

Add this to the list of things you never wanted to hear your president say. Joe Biden (again) mocked Americans who stand on their Second Amendment rights to own AR-15s, sneering, “[if] you want to work against the government, you need an F-16.” Is that an observation or a veiled threat?

The Founding Fathers specifically insisted that the right to keep and bear arms — including arms used in warfare — was absolutely essential to guard against tyranny. “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed; as they are in almost every kingdom of Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretence, raised in the United States,” Founder Noah Webster reflected with satisfaction. Patrick Henry urged, “The great object is, that every man be armed… Every one who is able may have a gun.” And Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1824 that it is the people’s “right and duty to be at all times armed.” (Emphasis added.)

But Biden (no surprise) seems to disdain the Founders’ vision.

Sleepy Joe blathered about the Second Amendment at a private residence fundraiser in California Tuesday, Fox News reported. “We have to change,” Fox quoted Biden. “There’s a lot of things we can change, because the American people by and large agree you don’t need a weapon of war. I’m a Second Amendment guy. I taught it for four years, six years in law school,” he asserted.

”And guess what? It doesn’t say that you can own any weapon you want,” Biden pontificated. “It says there are certain weapons that you just can’t own. Even during when it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon. You can’t own a machine gun… No, I’m serious.”

After that brilliant ramble, Biden jeered at Americans who want to own guns to protect themselves from an increasingly weaponized and biased government. “You know, I love these guys who say the Second Amendment is — you know, the tree of liberty is water with the blood of patriots,” Biden sneered. “Well, if [you] want to do that, you want to work against the government, you need an F-16. You need something else than just an AR-15.”

Biden made almost the exact same assertion in January. Since then, his FBI and DOJ have been found targeting pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and parents concerned about woke curriculum — not to mention Donald Trump and many Jan. 6 protestors. And the IRS, of all agencies, just raided a Montana gun store — and took only gun purchaser records. They’re adding to the federal database on U.S. gun owners, I suppose.

Maybe all that is why Americans want to own AR-15s and other guns, Joe. No one wants to have to defend himself from his government, but it’s a disturbing possibility that seems more likely every day.