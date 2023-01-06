Remember Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland, and the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners

As Democrats continue their idiotic mantra that Jan. 6, 2021, was a “deadly” attack on “democracy,” there are some victims about whom the Democrats would not like to talk. That would include the two Trump supporters who died in the riot, Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland, and the still-abused Jan. 6 political prisoners.

Yes, there continue to be victims of Jan. 6, 2021, to this day—over 950 people charged for activities related (sometimes very loosely) to Jan. 6. As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported in October, 34 of the Jan. 6 prisoners held in inhumane conditions petitioned to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay because they are being treated worse than terrorists. Spencer wrote:

The prisoners went on to charge that in the District of Columbia Jail, they were “all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution.” They added that “if this pale dungeon of Human Rights Violations dared to summon any honesty of hard choice pertaining to the abhorrent atrocities that take place behind these unforgiving doors, they should erect a sign above the front gate that says, ‘Abandon All Hope, Yee [sic] Who Enter Here.’” These Americans, whose most serious crime for the most part is trespassing, state that they “have and will continue to endure” a long list of horrors, including “Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4 inch by 10 inch window of cold metal doors”; “No Visitations”; “No Religious Services”; “No Attorney Access”; and “Mail delayed 3-4 months prior to delivery.” Their laundry is returned “with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urine.” They have found worms in their salads at mealtime, and the food is so poor that many are now suffering from a variety of ailments. In their cells, they endure black mold, cockroaches, and mice, and are denied “basic cleaning equipment to sanitize Living Space.” They have been “Stuck in Cells for 9 days without shower.”

This from Americans who mostly committed no more serious infractions than trespassing. Meanwhile, murderers and rapists are released onto the streets constantly through leftist “crime reform.” Not to mention the fact that Ray Epps, who was found to have actively encouraged a Capitol breach and admitted he “orchestrated” it, is still free.

Air Force Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol police officer LT. Michael Byrd on Jan. 6. Judicial Watch obtained 500 pages of documents via a a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in October 2021 that showed Babbitt was unarmed and might not have received a verbal warning before being shot. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, “These previously secret records show there was no good reason to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt.”

The Epoch Times reported that footage showed Babbitt chatted with law enforcement and tried to stop vandalism and violence multiple times in the Capitol before she was shot by Lt. Byrd. Tayler Hansen, who was close to Babbitt when she was killed, insisted, “Ashli wasn’t a violent person. She was a good person.” Hansen said the press of people “trapped” her in a hallway, Epoch Times reported, which might explain why Babbitt later tried to climb through a broken window (where she was shot) after attempting to stop vandalism. Babbitt’s husband Aaron endorsed that explanation.

Rosanne Boyland was originally declared to have died from a prescription medicine overdose, or from being trampled to death by the crowd on Jan. 6. But evidence uncovered in January 2022 indicated that Boyland, like Babbitt, might have been a victim of Capitol police brutality.

The Epoch Times reported:

The new video confirms the limited bodycam footage and eyewitness accounts from Jan. 6, 2021, that Boyland was crushed and trampled when the crowd was pushed out of the tunnel [by police], then repeatedly struck by police as she lay unconscious.

The video showed the police were pushing the mass of people, despite frantic begging to stop as people were being injured. Footage also showed people trying to resuscitate Boyland before police dragged her away as a man shouted, “She’s dying!”

Unfortunately, Boyland was a recovering addict, less of a heroine figure than Babbitt, so she was almost as quickly forgotten by conservatives as by leftists.

The victims of January 6 were not AOC, or Joe Biden, or democracy. They were ordinary, patriotic Americans who got into a bad situation and paid for it with their freedom—or even their lives.