Now Ray Epps Admits He ‘Orchestrated’ Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’

Ray Epps is the fellow who was caught on video multiple times telling pro-Trump protesters that they were going to have to storm the Capitol. Yet despite this clear evidence that he was a singular ringleader and instigator of what Democrats insist was an “insurrection” that threatened the very survival of our free republic, Epps has never been charged with insurrection or anything else, or even been arrested. Meanwhile, people who never told anyone to storm the Capitol have languished in prison without trial for nearly two years now, in shocking conditions. All this has given rise to the widespread and lingering suspicion that Ray Epps is a fed, a suspicion that Epps himself has just reinforced by telling his nephew that he “orchestrated” the events of that fateful day. Of course he did.

A transcript of a deposition of Epps with the House Jan. 6 Committee, dated Jan. 21, 2022 but just released on Thursday, reveals that at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Ray Epps sent a text to his 28-year-old nephew, Dalin Epps: “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” In the deposition, Ray Epps does his best to back away from this thunderous assertion. He is asked: “Help us understand this text. What did you mean by ‘orchestrate’? What did you orchestrate?” Epps responds first by deflecting to his relationship with his nephew, which no one in the room had asked him anything about: “I just meant that I got — you have to understand our relationship, uncle-nephew. We hunt together. We fun with each other. We do that kind of stuff.” After that, he got to the point: “What I meant by ‘orchestrate,’ I helped get people there.”

Now, Ray Epps is on video saying on Jan. 5, 2021, saying, “I’m gonna put it out there. I’m probably gonna go to jail for it, okay?” He didn’t. “Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol. Into the Capitol.” The people around him in the video aren’t buying it and start chanting, “Fed! Fed! Fed!” At another point, Epps says, “Tomorrow — I don’t even like to say it ‘cause I’ll be arrested…” (he wasn’t). Someone in the crowd responds, “So let’s not say it.” “We need to go —” Epps continues, and looking at the man who told him not to say it, insists, “I’ll say it. We need to go in to the Capitol.” Once again his exhortation is received with derision.

Ray Epps denied working for the FBI during Capitol Riot. Protesters at the scene didn't buy it. I don't buy it. pic.twitter.com/jGQTFwe7kM — Tony Keiser (@keiserrott) December 30, 2022

In yet another instance, Epps is caught on video saying, “We are going to the Capitol, where our problems are.” Pointing, he helpfully tells protesters, “It’s that direction. Please spread the word.” He tells some protesters, “When we go in, leave this here,” but it’s unclear to what he is referring. Epps is also in video whispering something to those who pushed down the barriers between the protesters and the Capitol just before they began breaking down the barriers; then he is seen running with them toward the Capitol.

Viewing all this, and knowing that Epps has never even been arrested, it’s extremely hard to escape the suspicion that he was an agent provocateur trying to ensure that protesters breached the Capitol so as to establish the Left’s bogus and hole-ridden “insurrection” narrative. If this were not true, Epps would be languishing in prison in Washington today along with the others who did far less than he did.

This suspicion is only reinforced by Epps’ clumsy efforts to explain away what he meant when he told his nephew that he had “orchestrated” the whole thing. He told the Committee, “At that point, I didn’t know that they were breaking into the Capitol. I didn’t [know that] windows had been broken. I didn’t know anybody was in the Capitol. I answered him, that means I was on — at 2:12, I was on my way back to the hotel room.” If Epps texted that to his nephew when he was on his way back to his hotel room, then he was clearly lying to the Committee, for he was captured on video before then standing right there as the protesters knocked down the fence that was the only barrier between them and the Capitol.

Epps added under questioning, “‘Orchestrating’ is the wrong word. Okay. I don’t know what the right word is, but ‘orchestrating’ — my wife has told me over and over, You shouldn’t say things that you don’t — you know, I shouldn’t have used that word. I helped get people there.”

He sure did. The biggest indictment of the Jan. 6 Committee is that even after this testimony, Epps wasn’t indicted. He remains free while many others who did far less languish behind bars. So who was Ray Epps working for? The American people need the answer.