Police Report Proves Undercover Cops Were Embedded With J6 Protestors

The January 6 plot thickens. Police records obtained by The Epoch Times called “First Amendment Demonstrations” proves there were undercover “members” from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. (MPD) embedded among the January 6 protestors. Special plainclothed Electronic Surveillance Units (ESUs) joined the protestors and shot video surveillance footage. This isn’t really surprising to anyone paying attention but it’s nice to see it finally acknowledged.

FACT-O-RAMA! In 2016, the MPD purchased 2,800 body cams.

The question is, who WASN’T embedded with the marchers?

FAST FACTS — What We Know

BLM activist John Sullivan was arrested for entering the Capitol. He was also caught on tape encouraging violence. Authorities are NOT holding him.

The mysterious “Ray Epps” is seen on video calling for protesters to enter the Capitol but hasn’t been arrested.

Other people have been caught on video passing out weapons to Trump supporters.

Jeremy Brown was recruited to spy on the Oath Keepers. He refused to do so, was arrested, and is detained indefinitely.

This is the only Jan 6 participant Adam Kinzinger will defend! Still not arrested… pic.twitter.com/v7nOggQUID — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) June 9, 2022

There are a number of questions being asked about the undercover surveillance of the J6 protesters. Is video surveillance of J6 protesters without a warrant legal? Were warrants issued? If so, to which departments?

The report also refers to “members” shooting the surveillance videos, not “officers.” Does this mean non-law enforcement people conducted the surveillance?

J. Michael Waller is a senior analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy. He is also President of Georgetown Research, which is a political risk and private intelligence firm in Washington, D.C. He believes January 6 was a well-orchestrated inside job and wrote about it. He is also asking questions that need to be answered.

“Are they using private contractors? Are they using political volunteers?” Waller asked. “Are [they] using paid agents of different types? We don’t know. This is something the public has a right to know and we need to get to the bottom of it. If the D.C Police is running electronic surveillance on American citizens without warrants, this could be a very serious breach of our civil liberties.”

Tucker Carlson & Attorney For Several 1/6 Defendants @McBrideLawNYC Discuss His Court Filing Claiming That There Were "Agent Provocateurs" At The U.S. Capitol On January 6th & The Unreleased Footage From That Day Joseph: "The truth is going to come out, they cannot stop it." pic.twitter.com/9sXcoRKrKn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 7, 2021

Julie Kelly, a senior contributor for American Greatness and author of January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right, has long alleged January 6 was an inside job. She has reported that the crowd of protestors was peaceful until police started using teargas and other non-lethal means of crowd restraint.