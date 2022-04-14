Yet Another Conspiracy Theory Comes True: 'At Least 20' Feds Embedded at Capitol on Jan. 6

Those wacky, right-wing, tinfoil-hat people (like myself) are correct yet again.

After defense attorneys “combed through a mountain of discovery,” they added a footnote to their 41-page motion to dismiss charges related to Jan. 6.

I am getting questions if this is true. It is. According to a new filing by a defense attorney in the Oath Keepers case, at least 20 federal agents were near the Capitol on January 6: https://t.co/Rw8oQUDLPW — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 14, 2022

Attorneys added a note that “At least 20 FBI and ATF assets were embedded around the Capitol on J6,” to page 6 of the motion, which they filed to dismiss charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges against 10 members of the “Oath Keepers,” a right-leaning, pro-Constitution group of Americans.

The “mountain of discovery” included FD-302 forms, which FBI agents fill out after they interview people.

The motion to dismiss, filed by defense attorney David W. Fischer, also stated that defense attorneys had “not found one iota of proof” that the ten Oath Keepers “had any plan, intention, design, or scheme to specifically enter the Capitol Building on J6.”

Many Americans, especially J6 defendants and their lawyers, have long maintained that undercover feds were involved in the Jan. 6 protest-turned-melee.

FACT-O-RAMA! If 300,000 Americans descend upon Washington D.C. and only 200 get violent, that would be the true meaning of “mostly peaceful.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ripped Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security division, about this very topic on Jan. 11, 2022, in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6,” Cruz asked Sanborn.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6, yes or no” Cruz continued.

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn responded.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“I can’t answer that, sir,” Sanborn retorted.

Related: The Morning Briefing: Hey FBI, We’re Running Low on Those White Domestic Terrorists You Keep Warning Us About

FACT-O-RAMA! Florida Oath Keeper,Jeremy M. Brown, who is separately charged with two counts relating to Jan. 6, told reporters that the FBI tried to recruit him to spy on other Oath Keepers.

Jonathon Moseley, attorney for J6 defendant Kelly Meggs, filed a companion motion stating that the very idea of attempting to oppose a lawful transfer of presidential power is a mere “thought crime.” Moseley’s filing continued:

The Constitution makes clear that it is a Constitutional impossibility to ‘oppose the transfer of presidential power.’ Not only could such a goal not be accomplished, but beyond that, it is an irrational concept lacking in any basis, in fact, law, or common sense. This is not a case in which conspirators might attempt to do something they are unable to successfully achieve. It is an irrational concept like dividing by zero. There can be no such thing in law or fact.

This comes on the heels of the FBI taking a black eye in Michigan earlier this month after a jury acquitted two men who were accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The trials of two other defendants in the case resulted in hung juries. The FBI is widely believed to have concocted the whole plot and then recruited people to join them, pushing their BS narrative that “right-wing white supremacists” are the nation’s biggest threat.

YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME-O-RAMA! The FBI official in charge of the bogus kidnapping operation was transferred to Washington D.C. and is now overseeing the J6 investigations.

The FBI is clearly the Democrats’ Gestapo. What can you do to fight back? Become a PJ Media VIP Member TODAY and keep conservative news flowing. Don’t let the commies silence the Red Hats. Fight back TODAY.