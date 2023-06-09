‘Fundamentally Anti-American’: Two Prominent Republican Lawyers Rip Trump Indictment

The latest Trump indictment is “fundamentally anti-American,” according to legal expert and former Trump official Jeff Clark. He and another Republican legal expert, Mike Davis, provided some of their analysis of the newest accusations against Trump.

The full and latest indictment of Donald Trump has dropped, and two prominent Republican legal experts, Article III Project President Mike Davis and Center for Renewing America Senior Fellow and Director of Litigation Jeff Clark, slammed it as a partisan attack.

There are some suspicious circumstances surrounding the indictment’s timing. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis pointed out, the Trump indictment dropped just after the House Oversight Committee obtained access from the FBI to a document from 2020 detailing bribery allegations made against Joe Biden. Coincidence? It’s an awfully convenient distraction from Biden’s wrongdoing. It’s also rather hypocritical considering that Biden has never faced consequences for keeping classified documents illicitly in his garage.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), Article III Project (A3P), and the Unsilenced Majority, voiced his opinion that the indictment is politically partisan. He listed four points to justify that opinion on a Twitter thread:

1. Presidential Records Act, not Espionage Act, controls former president’s handling of his presidential records 2. Generally, legally impossible to obstruct investigation into non-crime, per binding 2019 OLC memo 3. The theory the President of the United States can declassify information and still get charged for espionage–under “national defense information”–will not survive Supreme Court review. 4. The timing of this indictment proves it’s political: Garland indicted Trump the day after we learned the FBI covered up evidence since 2017 then-VP Biden and his family took at least $10 million in foreign bribes and changed U.S. policy.

Meanwhile, Jeff Clark, who was previously selected by Trump as Assistant Attorney General of the Environment & Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), provided his own legal analysis. “I’m beginning to read the indictment against Trump. But even three pages in, it’s clear that the leaks that preceded the indictment are far too close to what is actually being pleaded by DOJ to be a coincidence,” he tweeted. “For example, in paragraph 6a on page 3, we hear about the recording of the Bedminster call, which the MSNBC’s of the world have been beating a dead horse about for quite a while based on such leaks.”

I'm beginning to read the indictment against Trump. But even three pages in, it's clear that the leaks that preceded the indictment are far too close to what is actually being pleaded by DOJ to be a coincidence. For example, in paragraph 6a on page 3, we hear about the recording… pic.twitter.com/HP7YErumRf — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) June 9, 2023

The former DOJ official suggested this indicates DOJ could be involved in the leaks. “Also, this is grounds for granting a motion highlighting jury pool poisoning and dismissing the indictment before it reaches even its one-month birthday,” Clark added. “All of this is so outrageous; it shocks the conscience. It’s fundamentally anti-American.”

Is this another witch hunt? Read the indictment and decide for yourself: Indictment of Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta.