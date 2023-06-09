BREAKING: Trump Is Facing ONE HUNDRED YEARS in Prison

The indictment of Donald Trump charges him with crimes that, if he is convicted, could see him sentenced to a hundred years in prison. Surely the Leftist ideologues who preside over the weaponized and criminal “Justice” Department wouldn’t go that far, would they?

Sure they would.

Trump has been charged with thirty-one counts of “Willful Retention of National Defense Information,” for which the indictment says that the maximum prison term is ten years. It’s unclear whether that means Trump could get 310 years if found guilty of all counts or just ten for the aggregate, but wait, there’s more.

There’s one count of “Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice.” That one could get the America-First president twenty years. There’s one count of “Withholding a Document or Record,” which also carries a twenty-year maximum penalty. There’s a count of “Corruptly Concealing a Document or Record” (Hi, Hillary!), which adds another twenty years. “Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation” — another twenty. “Scheme to Conceal” — five more years. And finally, “False Statements or Representations.” That one is five more years also.

So even if the first thirty-one counts get ten years total, Trump is looking at a maximum penalty of one hundred years in prison. But that’s inconceivable, right? Surely the shockingly corrupt Merrick Garland and his equally lawless minions wouldn’t go so far as to give Trump the maximum, right? All they want to do is sideline him for 2024, right?

Wrong. Leftist regimes are marked not just by intolerance of dissent and the crushing of dissidents but by the vengeful hounding of those dissidents. Trump doesn’t just have to be destroyed. He has to be destroyed in so shocking and spectacular a manner that no one else will dare to try to take up his mantle and stand against the regime again. That puts not just a conviction but a lengthy prison term entirely within the realm of possibility in this case, despite the obvious double standard regarding Hillary Clinton and Old Joe Biden and their handling of classified information. Or rather, it makes conviction and a prison term possible, or even likely, because of the double standard created by the Justice Department’s determined ignoring of the rules they’re enforcing on Trump when it comes to Hillary and Old Joe.

This is because terror is a hallmark of Leftist regimes. Every such regime that has ever plagued the planet has carried out a reign of terror, in which some people who were entirely innocent were caught up with the foes of the regime and subjected to the same brutal treatment those foes received. This was not an accident. It was a purposeful strategy. The idea was to terrorize the rest of the population into submission. If you never knew whether or not you might be arrested and thrown into the gulag while just going about your daily business, you’d be extra careful to make sure that you didn’t do anything that might arouse the slightest ire among the regime’s rulers and enforcers.

That’s why the “Justice” Department’s double standard is ever more glaring, and why Garland and his henchmen have never made any effort to dispel the impression that they have imposed a two-tier justice system. The idea is to show those MAGA Republicans that if they keep on resisting the regime, the full force of the United States government can and will be brought against them.

And so we have people who were let into the Capitol building by the police and who strolled around taking selfies for a while languishing in prison without trial and with virtually no advocates. And we have the chief opponent of the regime looking at the possibility of a century in prison. The underlying principle in both cases is the same: show the people what can happen to them if they get out of line. And if the history of earlier Leftist regimes holds true in this case, with most people it will work: they will fall into line and go about their business and use the pronouns the regime says are correct and just hope they won’t get the knock on the door at 4 a.m.

Many people, even among those who deplore the miscarriage of justice that is the Trump indictment, are saying that despite its obvious partisan vendetta, the DOJ does have a case: Trump had the power to declassify those documents as president but never gave any official notice of having done so. That could be enough right there to send him away for a very long time, until his bleached bones bear mute testimony to the futility of dissent.

