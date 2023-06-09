BREAKING: Trump Federal Indictment Unsealed—Read It Here

Former President Trump was indicted on federal charges in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida on Friday. The indictment was unsealed and shows that Trump has been charged with 31 counts, including:

Willful retention of national defense information

One count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

One count of withholding a document or record

One count of corruptly concealing a document or record

One count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

One count of scheme to conceal

One count of false statements and representations.

Trump maintains his innocence. On Friday, he announced a new legal team that will be heading up his defense. He is scheduled to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

The Department of Justice announced that special council Jack Smith will make a statement at 3 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to PJ Media for continued coverage of this developing story.

Watch live at 3:00 p.m. ET: Special Counsel Jack Smith to Make a Statement https://t.co/VOabbFCPRW — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) June 9, 2023

gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0_2 by PJ Media on Scribd

