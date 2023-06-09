News & Politics

BREAKING: Trump Federal Indictment Unsealed—Read It Here

By Paula Bolyard 2:32 PM on June 09, 2023
BREAKING: Trump Federal Indictment Unsealed—Read It Here
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former President Trump was indicted on federal charges in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida on Friday. The indictment was unsealed and shows that Trump has been charged with 31 counts, including:

  • Willful retention of national defense information
  • One count of conspiracy to obstruct justice
  • One count of withholding a document or record
  • One count of corruptly concealing a document or record
  • One count of concealing a document in a federal investigation
  • One count of scheme to conceal
  • One count of false statements and representations.

Trump maintains his innocence. On Friday, he announced a new legal team that will be heading up his defense. He is scheduled to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

The Department of Justice announced that special council Jack Smith will make a statement at 3 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to PJ Media for continued coverage of this developing story.

gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0_2 by PJ Media on Scribd

PJ Media reports on the stories that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to see, including the corruption of the Department of Justice under Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. We need your help to continue this fight. Sign up to become a PJ Media member today to become part of our team fighting back against corruption in our government. With your help, we can beat back The Swamp and restore the rule of law in the country we love. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your membership.

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice