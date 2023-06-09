Coincidence? Trump Indictment Drops Same Day Biden Bribery Docs Revealed

On Thursday, after weeks of resisting the House Oversight Committee’s requests for the FD-1023 form from 2020 detailing bribery allegations made against Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray granted the House Oversight Committee access to the document.

The form contains allegations that Joe Biden received a payment of $5 million from an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, where Biden’s son Hunter Biden served on the board while he was serving as vice president. Hunter Biden also allegedly received $5 million as part of the deal, and the payments were concealed by using multiple bank accounts.

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive told the confidential human source.

The source of the allegation has been an FBI informant since 2010, with a track record of providing reliable information. Despite this, the FBI never investigated the allegations, just like it didn’t investigate allegations made against Hillary Clinton, but did pursue the bogus claims that Trump colluded with Russia.

Related: FBI Document: Joe Biden Allegedly Paid $5M Bribe by Burisma Exec

Curiously, mere hours after granting the Oversight Committee access to the document, the news dropped that the Biden administration had indicted Donald Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The “coincidence” was noted by several Republicans.

“Now that President Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do?” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). “Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead.”

“It’s no coincidence the Biden DOJ is now planning to indict a political opponent right after the FBI was forced to turn over documents detailing bribery and corruption by the Biden family,” tweeted Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.).

Related: The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Indicted, But Biden Is the Real Criminal

“The phony Boxes Hoax indictment is an attempt to distract the American public from the millions of dollars in bribes that the Biden Crime Family received from foreign nationals,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) declared in a tweet. “This scheme won’t succeed. President Donald Trump will be back in the White House and Joe Biden will be Hunter’s cellmate.”

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in. “On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden’s corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges,” he tweeted. “Do you really think that’s a coincidence?”

No one does. Trust me.