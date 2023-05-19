That Time the FBI Dropped Four Investigations Into Those Filthy Clintons Before the 2016 Election

The Durham report reminds me of the movie Fight Club — the more times you see it, the more “easter egg” clues you’ll catch.

One of the tastiest morsels for me is the mention of the FBI obeisantly dropping a quad of investigations into Arkansas’ first feculent family — and persecuting Trump — prior to the 2016 election.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite the FBI working for Hillary — and against Trump — prior to the 2016 election, the Hillda-beast still got spanked like the Little Rock trailer park puta that she is.

The Clinton Foundation hoovered hundreds of millions of dollars when Killary was our nation’s Secretary of State — much of it from funky foreign groups and individuals — as she was ratcheting up her run for the White House.

The lefty Pravda press wants you to believe the Durham report isn’t a smoking gun, but it is:

As set forth in greater detail in Section IV.A.3 .b, before the initial receipt by FBI

Headquarters of information from Australia on July 28, 2016 concerning comments reportedly made in a tavern on May 6, 2016 by George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, the government possessed no verified intelligence reflecting that Trump or the Trump campaign was involved in a conspiracy or collaborative relationship with officials of he Russian government. Indeed, based on the evidence gathered in the multiple exhaustive and costly federal investigations of these matters, including the instant investigation, neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. – Durham report, Page 8.

The FBI not only had no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, they “ignored” or “explained away” any evidence that didn’t help them crucify Trump.

In short, it is the Office’s assessment that the FBI discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia. Similarly, the FBI Inspection Division Report says that the investigators “repeatedly ignore[ d] or explain[ ed] away evidence contrary to the theory the Trump campaign … had conspired with Russia …. It appeared that … there was a pattern of assuming nefarious intent.” An objective and honest assessment of these strands of information should have caused the FBI to question not only the predication for Crossfire Hurricane, but also to reflect on whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes. Unfortunately, it did not. – Durham report, page 305.

Not only did the FBI investigate the Trump campaign for Russian interference with absolutely no evidence to do so, but the Durham report also points out four times the FBI decided to look the other way in regard to Hillary’s skullduggery.

FACT-O-RAMA! The name “Clinton” appears 340 times in Durham’s 316-page report.

It appears Hillary was taking mad stacks from foreigners, and that’s a no-no unless your last name is Clinton. The FBI even dropped an investigation into Hillary when one of their own confidential informants threw “an improper and possibly illegal campaign contribution” her way.

I added the bold type:

The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane

during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign. As described in Section IV.B, in the eighteen months leading up to the 2016 election, the FBI was required to deal with a number of proposed investigations that had the potential of affecting the election. In each of those instances, the FBI moved with considerable caution. In one such matter discussed in Section IV.B.l, FBI Headquarters and Department officials required defensive briefings to be provided to Clinton and other officials or candidates who appeared to be the targets of foreign interference. In another, the FBI elected to end an investigation after one of its longtime and valuable CHSs [confidential human source] went beyond what was authorized and made an improper and possibly illegal financial contribution to the Clinton campaign on behalf of a foreign entity as a precursor to a much larger donation being contemplated. And in a third, the Clinton Foundation matter, both senior FBI and Department officials placed restrictions on how those matters were to be handled such that essentially no investigative activities occurred for months leading up to the election. These examples are also markedly different from the FBI’ s actions with respect to other highly significant intelligence it received from a trusted foreign source pointing to a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server. Unlike the FBI’s opening of a full investigation of unknown members of the Trump campaign based on raw, uncorroborated information, in this separate matter involving a purported Clinton campaign plan, the FBI never opened any type of inquiry, issued any taskings, employed any analytical personnel, or produced any analytical products in connection with the information. This lack of action was despite the fact that the significance of the Clinton plan intelligence was such as to have prompted the Director of the CIA to brief the President, Vice President, Attorney General, Director of the FBI, and other senior government officials about its content within days of its receipt. Durham report, pages 9-10.

So Hillary signed off on the bogus Trump-Russia collusion. Who else knew about this scandal, arguably the worst in the history of American politics?

The Bamster.

According to his handwritten notes, CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed

President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

What have we learned?

We’ve learned the FBI has been acting as the Democrats’ Stasi. They had no evidence to investigate Trump but did so anyway in an effort to take Trump down. The FBI also dropped investigations into Hillary Clinton or flat-out refused to look into her possible crimes at all. And Obama knew all about it.

Don’t even get me started on the FBI paying mad stacks to Twitter to squelch any talk of Hunter Biden’s laptop, their unwillingness to investigate Hunter, or the “51 former intel” gurus who publicly declared Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

Houston, we have an FBI problem.