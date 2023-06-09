The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Indicted, But Biden Is the Real Criminal

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lula made sure that her heavy cream was always whipped to Gordon Ramsay-level perfection.

The more the Trump haters try to harass him out of the race, the more I want to vote for him.

As we are all painfully aware, the Democrats don’t wait until it’s election time to interfere with an election. They’re on it way ahead of schedule. Lefties want Donald Trump off of the 2024 ballot, and they don’t care how badly they pervert the law to make that happen.

Matt has the story of the latest interference:

Former President Trump claims that he has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mishandling classified material by retaining sensitive documents from his White House tenure at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. If true, this would be Trump’s second indictment since leaving office, but his first on federal charges, and completely unprecedented, considering that the administration of his political rival, Joe Biden, has indicted him. The charges are especially troubling in light of the fact that Joe Biden was revealed earlier this year to have mishandled classified documents despite having had no legal authority to declassify them.

Joe Biden is guilty of pretty much everything. Trump is a halo-wearing saint compared to President LOLEightyOneMillion and his drug-dealing kid. Biden has classified document from the days when MTV still played music videos but no one in the Justice Department wants to upset the pudding-brained boss.

While Team Biden works overtime to smear Trump, it still keeps sinking in the corruption mud. This is from Kevin:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene released a videotaped statement today claiming she saw — after much delay — the FBI document detailing how then-VP Biden took $5 million to press a Ukrainian official to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, a Kyiv-based energy company.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the greatest weapon that the Republicans have in Congress right now. She has zero you-know-whats to give about anything and is relentless when going after all of the sleaze in the Biden administration. Give me five more of her and the GOP will never lose another election.

Joe Biden and his pathetic coke-fiend son should both be in jail right now. The Democrats, however, are a very successful crime organization and are keeping Joey and Son safe. Their Soviet-like attacks on Trump work because the rule of law in this country was long-ago flushed down the toilet.

If the Democrats have their way, there won’t be an election next year. I usually enjoy being right, but this one is rough.

Trump Indicted For Keeping Classified Documents In Mar-A-Lago Instead Of Somewhere Secure Like The Trunk Of A Corvette https://t.co/catzRni6GI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 9, 2023

