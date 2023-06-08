CIA and FBI Celebrate Pride Month but Saw Catholics, J6 as Domestic Terrorists

Under Biden, the justice and law enforcement systems are becoming blatantly politically and even religiously partisan. For instance, while the FBI put plants in traditional Catholic churches to spy out supposed domestic terrorists and targeted Trump and Jan. 6 protestors, both the FBI and CIA have proudly and loudly advertised their support of LGBTQ madness.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) tweeted on June 8, “CIA’s 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!” That cute little acronym is supposed to stand for, “Wellness Equity LGBTQ+ Community Openness ME!” The CIA preached, “Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers. #Pride2023,” none of which seems to have anything to do with the CIA being America’s “first line of defense.”

The FBI was equally enthusiastic — perhaps even more so, as it tweeted its Pride post earlier. As soon as Pride Month started on June 1, the FBI tweeted, “The #FBI celebrates the positive impacts our #LGBTQ+ teammates have made on the Bureau and across the nation during #PrideMonth and every day. Thank you for your service to our communities, your dedication to the mission, and the perspectives you bring to the table.”

Despite a number of transgender shooters, multiple disruptive and violent “transurrections” in various state capitols, and body-mutilating transgender surgeries that are being performed on countless minors who cannot fully understand that choice at their age, it doesn’t seem to occur to Biden’s FBI and CIA that LGBTQ ideologues could be radical or dangerous.

But the FBI has put an immense amount of effort into helping track down and convict Jan. 6 protestors, most of whom were not violent. And it infiltrated traditional Catholic churches, despite the lack of evidence that such places are breeding grounds for violent radicalization. Not to mention the FBI’s outrageous raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last year — Trump, Biden’s prime political opponent.

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported in April:

A few weeks ago, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, “Are you cultivating sources and spies in Latin Mass parishes and other Catholic parishes around the country?” Garland pleaded innocent, insisting, “No, the Justice Department does not do that and does not, uh, um, do investigations based on religion.” But it has now come to light — okay, get ready for the shock of your life — that Garland was lying. The feds did have informants in Catholic churches, snooping around and looking for evidence of that domestic terror threat that the Biden regime keeps insisting is the worst such threat we face today. Nor is there any indication that they’ve taken these spies out of the pews.

Under Joe Biden, the FBI and CIA aren’t protecting America. They’re targeting individuals the current administration doesn’t approve of while celebrating leftist radicals.