BREAKING: Trump Says Biden Admin Has Indicted Him in Mar-A-Lago Classified Docs Case

Former President Trump claims that he has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mishandling classified material by retaining sensitive documents from his White House tenure at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

If true, this would be Trump’s second indictment since leaving office, but his first on federal charges, and completely unprecedented, considering that the administration of his political rival, Joe Biden, has indicted him. The charges are especially troubling in light of the fact that Joe Biden was revealed earlier this year to have mishandled classified documents despite having had no legal authority to declassify them.

Trump revealed the indictment in a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump wrote. “I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Trump added, “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump previously pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took a misdemeanor campaign-finance violation against Donald Trump, elevated it to a felony, and stacked 34 counts related to the same alleged violation to make Trump look like a nefarious repeat offender. Bragg is one of many district attorneys funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, who are using their position to keep violent criminals on the streets, turning formerly world-class cities into crime-ridden dump

The Department of Justice has not yet confirmed this indictment. However, if true, this will send huge shockwaves into the 2024 presidential election, raising questions about abuse of power by the Biden administration, and likely resulting in Republicans rallying behind Trump, who has been targeted with bogus investigations and legal actions by leftists trying to ensure he doesn’t get back into the White House.