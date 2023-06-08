FBI Document: Joe Biden Allegedly Paid $5M Bribe by Burisma Exec

According to sources familiar with the matter, an unnamed confidential human source informed the FBI during a June 2020 interview that Joe Biden had purportedly received a payment of $5 million from an executive at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, where Biden’s son Hunter Biden served on the board.

The information provided to the FBI included allegations of a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national, with an intention to influence policy decisions within the United States. These details were reportedly recorded in an FD-1023 form from the FBI.

The FD-1023 form is utilized by FBI agents to document unverified information received from confidential human sources. It serves as a record of the information shared with an FBI agent, but it does not confirm or weigh the allegations against other facts known by FBI.

“The FD-1023 form, dated June 30, 2020, is the FBI’s interview with a ‘highly credible’ confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years, starting in 2015, “ reports Fox New Digital. “The Burisma executive sought the advice of the confidential source, a business professional, on gaining U.S. oil rights and getting involved with a U.S. oil company, the sources familiar with the document said. The Burisma executive was speaking with the confidential source to “get advice on the best way to go forward” in 2015 and 2016.”

According to information recorded in the FD-1023 form, a confidential human source revealed that a Burisma executive discussed Hunter Biden’s role on the board and expressed confusion as to why they would need advice to gain access to U.S. oil with Hunter already on the board. The Burisma executive referred to Hunter Biden as “dumb,” which I find amusing considering Joe Biden has referred to Hunter as “the smartest guy I know”

The executive explained that Burisma had to make payments to the Bidens due to an ongoing investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin—the same guy Joe Biden bragged about getting fired after he pressured then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by using a $1 billion loan from the Obama Administration as leverage. The executive highlighted the challenges of entering the U.S. market amid the investigation. In the conversation, the confidential source suggested that the Burisma executive should pay the Bidens $50,000 each, to which the executive responded that it was not $50,000 but rather $5 million.

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive told the confidential human source.

The $5 million payments mentioned in the FD-1023 form were described as a form of “retainer” that Burisma intended to pay the Bidens to handle a variety of issues, including the investigation led by Viktor Shokin—which got shut down after Biden got him fired. The sources believe the payments were made to both Bidens, using multiple bank accounts so that investigators would not be able to “unravel this for at least 10 years.”

According to information obtained by Fox News Digital, the confidential human source has been consistently providing reliable information to the FBI since 2010 and has received around $200,000 in compensation from the bureau. Which raises questions as to why the FBI chose not to investigate these claims, given his record of being a reliable FBI informant.

Joe Biden responded to the allegations by calling them “a bunch of malarky.”