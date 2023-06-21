Biden Calls President Xi a 'Dictator' a Day After Trying to 'Stabilize' Relations

Earlier this week, Joe Biden sent his Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China in order to “stabilize” relations that had gotten very cool over the last year. Blinken failed in his primary mission to reestablish communications with the Chinese military, but at least he didn’t blow up U.S.-China relations while he was there.

That, he left for his boss to do. Twenty-four hours after Blinken left China, Joe Biden was at a campaign rally in California and was apparently told that “talking tough” about China was a good way to win votes. So Biden launched into a retelling of how he shot down the Chinese spy balloon almost singlehandedly and stood up to the “dictator” in China.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said in remarks at a campaign event in Kentfield, Calif., according to a White House pool report. “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

Biden didn’t mention that he could have — should have — shot down the balloon after the U.S. picked it up on the radar after launch. He also took far too much credit for the operation.

But referring to Xi Jinping as a “dictator” was bound to raise some hackles in Beijing. And it’s legitimate to question Biden’s timing of the insult. The language used to denounce Biden’s characterization of Xi was unusually harsh.

